Foreign Policy

Georgieva’s IMF leadership threatened by accusations of favoring China

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversy threatens to undermine the leadership at the IMF of Kristalina Georgieva, whose conduct was under review by policy makers and experts after allegations that she acted in favor of China when she held a senior position at the World Bank. The situation could also complicate the administration of...

IMF’s Georgieva accuses former World Bank president Kim’s office of manipulation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday blasted an independent report on her alleged role in a China-related data-rigging scandal while at the World Bank, saying it contained “fundamental errors” and substituted innuendo for facts. She also accused the office of the bank’s past president, Jim Kong Kim,...
World Bank's Malpass weighed changes that threatened China rank

World Bank President David Malpass discussed altering the methodology of a high-profile report ranking countries' business climates in ways that threatened to hurt China's standing. Those talks came more than a year before senior officials suspended publication of the report, which was ultimately quashed last week after an outside audit...
Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
Ex-World Bank Official Defends Georgieva as Magazine Calls for Her Ouster at IMF

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former World Bank official who prepared reports at the center of a data-rigging scandal that aided China defended IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday as the Economist magazine called for her to resign over her alleged role in the controversy. Shanta Devarajan, who helped oversee the...
IMF board gets initial briefing on Georgieva role in China data rigging scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Tuesday to discuss a report prepared for the World Bank alleging that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to alter data to favor China while serving as the bank’s CEO. The board agreed to meet again soon...
IMF execs meet over charges boss changed data to favor China

The International Monetary Fund's board of directors met Tuesday over charges that its director, Kristalina Georgieva, pressured staff in 2017 when she was the World Bank CEO to change data in a key ranking report to paint China in a more positive light. The independent investigation found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva and then World Bank President Jim Yong Kim pressured staff to change their methodology to allow China not to dip in the closely watched rankings.
IMF says China has tools to avoid Evergrande’s problems becoming systemic crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it is closely following developments surrounding China Evergrande Group, but believes Beijing has the tools to prevent the situation from turning into a systemic crisis. IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told Reuters the real estate sector was a big part...
'Not True': IMF Chief Georgieva Denies Pro-China Pressure on World Bank Report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday denied allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China during her time as World Bank CEO, as the IMF's executive board launched a formal review of the matter. Georgieva used a previously scheduled meeting with...
IMF board reviewing report on Georgieva’s actions at World Bank -spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund is reviewing an independent report prepared for the World Bank about the actions of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday. Georgieva has said she disagrees...
Allegations of favoritism toward China might undermine the IMF’s chief.

Allegations of favoritism toward China might undermine the IMF’s chief. As experts, US politicians, and the Treasury analyze Kristalina Georgieva’s activities in a former high capacity at the World Bank, a storm of scandal threatens to derail her leadership of the IMF. The issue might also pose a challenge to...
US favorable to Taiwan trade bid, urges Beijing to cease pressure

The United States on Friday praised Taiwan's record as a candidate to join a trans-Pacific trade deal and criticized Beijing for stepping up jet incursions near the island. Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing, formally sought Thursday to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) after years of lobbying following communist China's own application for membership. The vast trade pact is a successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was championed by the United States until former president Donald Trump withdrew in 2017, calling it bad for workers. President Joe Biden's administration, which is close to organized labor, has made clear it is not rushing to rejoin and the State Department acknowledged it had no formal say in the Chinese and Taiwanese applications.
US Fed warns of 'severe damage' if senators allow debt default

The chairman of the US Federal Reserve called on lawmakers to raise the nation's borrowing limit urgently on Wednesday, warning that failure to pay government debts would do "severe damage" to the economy. Powell warned that "no one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure" by the United States to service its debts.
Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
US, UK welcome China end to coal funding but seek more

The United States and Britain on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas, but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
