The Pentagon recognizes as a “tragic mistake” the drone attack that killed ten civilians during the evacuation of Kabul

Cover picture for the articleWhen President Joe Biden began to overcome the crisis caused by the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Pentagon admitted on Friday the “tragic mistake” of a drone attack that killed ten civilians in Kabul, on the final stretch of the colossal airlift that took thousands of people out of the Central Asian country. Washington acknowledges that it misinterpreted information about a civilian vehicle that it took as an “imminent threat” from the Islamic State-K (ISIS-K), the terrorist group that three days earlier had attacked the Kabul airport, killing 200 people, including 13 American soldiers. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has acknowledged the dramatic mistake. “We apologize and will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake,” he said.

