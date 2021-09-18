CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediapro’s Chinese partners blame Tatxo Benet for the company’s collapse

The Chinese company Orient Hontai blames one of the founders of Mediapro, Tatxo Benet – known in the audiovisual sector as the kind face of the wild Jaume Roures– the collapse of a company that billed, in 2019, 1,817 million euros with gross profits of 224. A misleading figure because the Catalan holding company had a debt of 727 million, which prevented it from complying with its creditors.

