Texas State

More than 10,000 Haitian migrants held in a precarious camp under a bridge in South Texas

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 10,000 migrants, mainly Haitians, are being held by the US authorities in a makeshift and massive camp under the Del Río international bridge, which connects Ciudad Acuña (Coahuila) with the State of Texas. The migrants, including Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, crossed Mexico in a caravan that managed to avoid immigration controls, and began to enter the United States irregularly on Thursday. Reuters sources present on the ground have described the settlement as “precarious”, and denounced lack of resources, food or people sleeping on the ground with just a blanket.

