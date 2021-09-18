CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas oil falls 0.9% and closes at 71.97 dollars a barrel

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, Sep 17 (EFE) .- The price of intermediate oil in Texas (WTI) closed this Friday with a 0.9% decrease, up to 71.97 dollars, although it ended the week with a 3% revaluation. According to data at the end of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices tally a 5th straight weekly climb

Oil futures ended higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up nearly 3% for the week, their fifth straight weekly advance, as U.S. inventories hover at their lowest since 2018. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 68 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $73.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at their highest since mid-July, up about 2.8% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Thirty million barrels of Gulf oil lost to Ida, and counting

(Bloomberg) –Almost four weeks after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, Gulf of Mexico oil producers are far from calling it over. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that 31 platforms remain shut with a loss of 294,414 barrels of oil on Thursday. Overall the storm that made landfall at the end of August has wiped out 30.1 million barrels, making Ida the most destructive to oil operators in 13 years.
ENVIRONMENT
jwnenergy.com

Ida’s oil destruction lingers with 30 million barrels gone

Almost four weeks after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, Gulf of Mexico oil producers are far from calling it over. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that 31 platforms remain shut with a loss of 294,414 barrels of oil on Thursday. Overall the storm that made landfall at the end of August has wiped out 30.1 million barrels, making Ida the most destructive to oil operators in 13 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Traffic
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 421 this week. That followed increases in each of last two weeks as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast nearly four weeks ago. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 521, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, with the contract up 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices log highest finish since late July

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since late July. It's been a "risk-on day across the board," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Another storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but the long term track is still uncertain at this point," he said. "Between the risk-on environment in equity markets and uncertainty of future storms, we expect to maintain strength in the energy markets until more clarity is achieved." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.07, or 1.5%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since July 30, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.07 to $73.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.06 to $77.25 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.17 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.25 a gallon. October natural gas rose 17 cents $4.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Price#Nymex#Oanda#Efe Agency
etftrends.com

It’s Going to Be an Expensive Winter for Natural Gas

Global supply of natural gas has been at some of its lowest reserves thanks to a year of historic weather events, from freezing, to drought, to hurricanes, and natural gas prices are already surging. With winter still looming, there is increasing concern about shortages as well as exorbitant gas prices that haven’t been seen in over a decade, reports The Wall Street Journal.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Stockpile Dropped by 3.48 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles dropped by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude oil inventories fell 3.481 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 2.44 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil ,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 3.5 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 414.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of September 17, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Inventories Fell by 6.1M Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles fell by more than expected last week, amid a slow recovery of U.S. production following disruptions from Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark climbed to $70.84 a barrel on the news, after settling up $0.27 to $70.56 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories decreased by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
oilandgas360.com

Oil falls below $75 on risk-averse mood, dollar’s gain

LONDON -Oil fell below $75 a barrel on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, although crude pared earlier losses on signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage. The dollar, seen as a safe haven,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Stronger Dollar, Weak Sentiment Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices sold off sharply Monday, as rising risk aversion boosted the U.S. dollar ahead of this week's important Federal Reserve meeting. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 1.3% at $70.86 a barrel, while Brent futures were down 0.9% at $74.63 a barrel, falling for the second consecutive session.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Down as Dollar and U.S. Rig Count Both Tick Upwards

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia, extending its losses from the previous Friday. The black liquid extended its losses from Friday as the dollar strengthened and the U.S. rig count rose, even as almost a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output remained shut after Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Clears Early Losses as Dollar and Expirations Impact Trading

Oil was down early in the session on a stronger dollar but bounced back as WTI expirations looming on Thursday had traders scrambling to square positions. Oil ended the session unchanged after choppy trading with traders focused on adjusting positions in U.S. crude options ahead of expiration. Futures in New...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Expected to Report 3.6 Million Barrel Crude Oil Drawdown

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday shortly before the release of today’s government inventories report. The markets are being supported by industry data from late Tuesday that showed a larger than expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations of strong future demand on the back of increasing vaccination rates.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices climb back above $70 a barrel; natural-gas rallies to a fresh 7-year high

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly six weeks, and natural gas futures extended last week's rally to mark a finish at the highest since February 2014. "Oil prices have continued to edge higher with U.S. supply concerns in the wake of Hurricane Ida still dominating," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "There had been an expectation that a lot of the damage to the infrastructure caused by the storm wouldn't take too long to fix," he said. "This turns out to be a little wide...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy