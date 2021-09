It was a big slice of luck that finally ended the Wolves goal drought but in debutant Hwang Hee-chan, the away side may have the man that can help solve their scoring issues. Wolves had been poor and wasteful for 74 minutes at Vicarage Road and it looked like they were going to pay. Then Watford defender Francisco Sierralta embarrassingly headed into his own net. But Wolves know they cannot rely on such gifts and so Hee-chan's clincher seven minutes from time will have been the real plus point.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO