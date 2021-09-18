CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuji Naka (Sonic) is already working on another game after the Balan Wonderworld fiasco

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalan Wonderworld did not meet the expectations neither of Square Enix, nor of the users who expected the new adventure of Yuji Naka, the co-creator of nothing more and nothing less than Sonic the Hedgehog. Just days after the uproar caused, the creative officially announced his departure from the company and dropped the possibility of leaving video game development, claiming that he is 55 years old and perhaps “the time to retire” has come. However, we will finally continue to enjoy your work: has decided to go back to studying programming and designing a new title for mobile devices.

