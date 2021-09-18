“He locked himself in the hotel”: Felipe Solá learned during the trip to Mexico that he was displaced from the Cabinet and left the CELAC summit
The conflict of Front of All that triggered changes in seven ministries added a new scandal this saturday: The chancellor Felipe Sola “He became confused and was locked in the hotel” where he was staying to participate in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), as detailed by several international agencies that cover the event.marketresearchtelecast.com
