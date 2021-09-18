CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Behind Enemy Lines with Steelers Wire ahead of Week 2

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so6NY_0c0MpaCn00

In Week 2, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. To get you prepared for that contest, we talked to Curt Popejoy, the managing editor of the Steelers Wire, about this matchup. Here are his thoughts on the Steelers this season and what to expect from this heavyweight fight.

1. I know we are only one week into the season, but how has Ben Roethlisberger looked so far?

For the most part, he seems to be healthy and in good shape. The arm doesn’t appear to be an issue and his opening weekend struggles were more related to the problems with the offensive line. If the line gets going and he can run the offense without feeling the pressure to get rid of the football so quickly, his game will look much better.

2. Who is the receiver that the Raiders need to be the most concerned about in Week 2?

If you are looking for the player who will see the most targets, it seems Diontae Johnson is the guy who gets the most looks. I suspect this has more to do with Johnson being the receiver who seems to be able to get the most separation in his routes. The most dangerous guy is Chase Claypool but through one game there doesn’t seem to be a lot of rhyme or reason to how Roethlisberger distributes the football.

3. Who is one under-the-radar player for the Steelers that should be monitored?

With Eric Ebron dealing with an injury, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is the guy to keep an eye on this week. If Steelers pass-catchers continue to struggle to get separation, Big Ben might just decide his best choice is the biggest guy on the field and who excels in those post-up situations. The Steelers had to settle for field goals last week but have to find ways to turn those into touchdowns.

4. How did Pittsburgh’s new-look offensive line play against the Bills?

Kind of terrible if we are being honest. The two rookies, Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr. were the most consistent but no one stood out. This team might be able to win games but they won’t be a great team until the offensive line plays better.

5. Who wins this game and why?

The Steelers and Raiders both pulled off upsets last week but this week, I look for the Steelers to take care of business in front of Steeler Nation. The Raiders are really beat up and Pittsburgh should be able to take advantage of that. The offense gets going and the defense plays well. Steelers 28, Raiders 13

Gallery

100 best images from the Raiders upset win in Week 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAKJ2_0c0MpaCn00

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorebeatdown.com

Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Silver & Black Pride

While a full slate of regular season football begins today, the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders await their matchup on Monday night football. To preview the matchup, Matt Holder of Silver & Black Pride joined me for a small Q&A. 1. What is the current state of the Las...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Bills 2021 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

TV Coverage: CBS (regional) Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline) Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970) Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline) Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bills -6.5 Trends:. Pittsburgh are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
profootballnetwork.com

Raiders vs. Steelers odds, line, prediction, and how to watch the Week 2 game

Steelers -5.5 Moneyline: Raiders +205, Steelers -255 Over/Under: 47 (Over -110, Under -110) If you had said this would be a battle between two 1-0 teams before last weekend, I am not sure many would have believed you. However, both the Steelers and Raiders put in magnificent performances to upset the Bills and Ravens, respectively.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Getting acquainted with the Steelers’ Week 2 enemy, the Las Vegas Raiders

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around the 1-0 Raiders roll into Heinz Field for the Steelers’ home opener. We know all about Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby, but who else should be a concern to the Men of Steel? This question and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts, Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the upcoming opponent for the Black-and-Gold. On the latest episode of KYE, Mike and Geoff welcome Matt Holder of SB Nation’s Silver and Black Pride.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Bills#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Steelers Wire#Big Ben#Steeler Nation#Steelers 28#Raiders 13 Gallery
On3.com

Steelers release latest injury report ahead of Week 2 game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have updated their injury report ahead of their Week 2 match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders. They have ruled one more player out and have listed three others as questionable. Players ruled out for the Steelers. Second-year defensive tackle Carlos Davis will be out of Sunday’s game...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Paperless Ticketing Leads To Long Lines Outside Heinz Field Ahead Of Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 60,000 fans flocked to Heinz Field today for the first time since 2019, but there were some issues getting into the game. Fans were so excited to be back at Heinz Field, but many had to wait in crowded lines because some people didn’t have their tickets downloaded to their phones before arriving to the gate.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy