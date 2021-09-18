Sunnyside Delicatessen: A New Beginning

Those are the words of Bryce Cannell. He and his wife, Jennifer, were enjoying sandwiches and colorful pasta salads at the grand opening of the Sunnyside Delicatessen. The closure of this iconic southeast Fresno eatery in March, 2020, was the last straw in a long series of pandemic-related shutdowns, uncertainties, and disappointments for this pair of local educators. That all changed on a Saturday afternoon in early September when the doors opened again in a celebration of friends, family, community, and comfort food.