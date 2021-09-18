CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Cat Dragged: In A Cat in the Stacks series By Miranda James: Review/Giveaway

Cover picture for the articleDetails at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to purchase it from Amazon and an indie bookstore. Charlie and his Maine Coon cat, Diesel, are exploring the farmhouse Charlie inherited. He thought his grandfather sold the house many years ago but finds out the property was leased to Martin Hale for his lifetime only. Upon Martin’s death, which was a couple of months ago, the farm reverts to Charlie.

I love cats. That's why I rescue them. I get them Veterinarian treatment at my Veterinarian Hospital and clinic. Tame them which takes time usually because they don't trust humans ( neither do I, so I can relate) socialize them have them fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered . Find them a honestly great furever home free of charge. I assume all vet cost while in my care. I work and it's just myself and my wife and the kitties we have at the time.

CatTime Review: Can The ‘Wiggle Pickle Cat Toy’ Make These Kitties Wiggle With Joy?

When asked if I’d like to review the Wiggle Pickle Cat Toy from Pet Craft Supply, I knew that my two Tabby cats would be entertained and intrigued by this product. It's a fun and interactive toy that will undoubtedly grab the attention of your pet cat as well! The post CatTime Review: Can The ‘Wiggle Pickle Cat Toy’ Make These Kitties Wiggle With Joy? appeared first on CatTime.
Partners in Lime By Bree Baker: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of Partners in Lime and links to purchase the book. Everly Swan is worried about a rival tea shop opening in town, her relationship with hunky police detective Grady Hays, and the annual Lost Colony historical drama, and…oh, yeah…a star surfer, dead with an arrow in his back, in Bree Baker’s sixth Seaside Café Mystery, Partners in Lime.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof review – powerhouse performances

Anthony Almeida’s staging is driven by Peter Forbes and Oliver Johnstone, magnificent in the roles of Big Daddy and Brick. In this new production of Tennessee Williams’s Pulitzer-winning play, the standout role is Big Daddy, the self-made patriarch, boasting of his 28,000 acres of most fertile land “this side of the Nile”, delivered in a performance of terrifying intensity and clarity by Peter Forbes, who seems to show us not only the man but also his struggling soul.
Alex the adventure cat

SANDPOINT — Alex the athletic feline goes on hikes with his two-legged friends, rain or shine. Alex first met one of those people — Rick Foutch, a traveling emergency physician — when he jumped in his car and refused to leave. Rick had just finished a shift at the ER in Colorado and was about to head to New Mexico for work.
The Cat’s Meow

Cats often get accused of being much less personable than dogs. While they tend to be much more independent than their canine counterparts,. a new study finds there’s much more to a cat’s personality than meets the eye. A team from the University of Helsinki say they’ve identified seven distinct...
Paintings by cats

Dozens of cats at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary have given new meaning to the phrase “starving artist.” And though they’re not actually starving, they’ll meow at you all day trying to convince you that they really, really need those extra treats. And they are definitely artists. With bottles of nontoxic...
A Profane Parrot That Hates Cats

If you hate cats, well, that’s something you have in common with this parrot. When the family’s cat meows, he swears while telling it to shut up. Occurred on August 19, 2021 / Cambridge, Ontario, Canada"Cairo is a 20-year-old Congo African Grey parrot. He lives with 2 cats- Kitty and Max. He has a love...
Review: The Smurfs “Unsmurfable Smile/Mind the Cat”

Smurfette and Blossom try to make Grouchy smile by taking him on a camping trip. Gargamel falls under the mind control of Azrael, and the Smurfs must set him free. There’s no need to be grouchy. Do you want to know why? Because we got ourselves another batch of smurfy adventures that’ll put a smile on our faces and make us purr like a cat.
Spooky songs for Halloween

Any song from Cosmo Sheldrake’s extensive discography could have been placed at the start of this list. Though as the title suggests, “Come Along” has the allure of something big transpiring and steadily approaching. The folk instrumentals of the song, along with the lyrics, make for a playful warning. In addition, the chorus does an excellent job building and flooding the listener with a need to act on an unknown and startling feeling. Many of his songs have instrumental versions that are great for studying if you’re still in the mood for something spooky.
Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
