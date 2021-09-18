What the Cat Dragged: In A Cat in the Stacks series By Miranda James: Review/Giveaway
Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to purchase it from Amazon and an indie bookstore. Charlie and his Maine Coon cat, Diesel, are exploring the farmhouse Charlie inherited. He thought his grandfather sold the house many years ago but finds out the property was leased to Martin Hale for his lifetime only. Upon Martin’s death, which was a couple of months ago, the farm reverts to Charlie.kingsriverlife.com
Comments / 1