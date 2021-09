That cat is out of the bag, and the latest Triller PPV numbers for Vitor Belfort battering Evander Holyfield turned in some low sales figures. If the report is accurate, then Triller will have spent more money financing fighter salaries than actual revenue brought in from the event. Preliminary numbers indicate that the Triller show sold roughly 150K PPV units. From the beginning, the company was positioned for a bad night after their initial plans with Oscar De La Hoya fell apart. “The Golden Boy” contracted COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated and was required to go to the hospital.

