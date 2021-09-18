Passenger Aboard Bus That Became Stuck In Sinkhole Downtown Files Lawsuit Against PWSA

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A person was killed Thursday morning after jumping onto the tracks at BART’s Richmond Station, forcing the closure of the station and triggering delays for East Bay commuters. Officials confirmed on social media at 7:40 a.m. that the medical emergency at the station had turned into a fatality. They said that police believe there was “no foul play” involved in the accident. “The person intentionally entered the track,” the agency tweeted. “Our thoughts are with this person, our train operator + responding crews. If you are struggling emotionally or in crisis, there is help.” The Richmond Station was reopened as of 9:15 a.m. and BART was reporting 10-minute residual delays on the Richmond Line in the Berryessa and Millbrae directions. The Richmond line was initially shut down and mutual transit aid was provided AC Transit Bus 72M between the Richmond and El Cerrito Del Norte stations. Richmond Station has been reopened. We are resuming normal service. Our thoughts go out to the deceased, our train operator and crews who responded. If you are struggling emotionally or are in crisis, there is help. Call 1-800-273-8255 for support — SFBART (@SFBART) September 23, 2021

RICHMOND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO