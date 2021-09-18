CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Passenger Aboard Bus That Became Stuck In Sinkhole Downtown Files Lawsuit Against PWSA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The only passenger who was aboard the bus that became stuck in a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh in 2019 is suing the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. According to the lawsuit, Michele Goodlow claims the Authority should have been aware of the dangerous conditions on the street...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Woman files lawsuit as a result of "sinkhole bus" incident

A Washington, Pa., woman who was the only passenger on the “sinkhole bus” — the Port Authority bus that tipped backward and got stuck in a sinkhole at 10th Street and Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh in 2019 — has sued the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority for negligence. According...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh sinkhole bus passenger sues PWSA

The sole passenger on what has become known as the Downtown sinkhole bus filed a lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Friday, alleging that the entity should have been aware of the potential danger there from previous flooding. Michelle Goodlow, of Washington, is suing the authority for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
