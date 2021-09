MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Anthony Macri won the battle and Lance Dewease won the war in the sprint car races at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night. Just weeks after getting his long-awaited first 410 sprint car win at the half-mileoval, Macri led from start to finish to pick up a $7,000 payday in the 39th running of the Jack Gunn Memorial sanctioned by the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series.