While Jennifer Aniston has had high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, the actress has hope that her next relationship is someone not ‘in the industry.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, isn’t necessarily looking to get romantically involved with yet another Hollywood star. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, divulged a bit about what she’d look for in her next relationship while speaking to PEOPLE on Sept. 13. The conversation sparked when Jennifer was asked if she thought romantic relationships between celebrities and non-celebrities could work.

