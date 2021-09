SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 70°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO