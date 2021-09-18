CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced Friday that it is updating its visitor policy due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community

davenportjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA – Effective September 20, 2021, patients are allowed up to one visitor at a time. This includes the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza. Masks will continue to be required in all MercyOne facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Visiting COVID-19 positive patients or patients...

davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Redwood hospitals reinstate visitor restrictions due to rising COVID cases

Healthcare facilities in Redwood Falls have reinstated visitor restrictions due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections. Carris Health Hospital/CentraCare announced earlier this week it was once again implementing the restrictions, effective immediately. According to a media release, one healthy adult visitor will be allowed per patient in hospital settings,...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
freedom929.com

LOCAL COVID-19 UPDATED NUMBERS

(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney is reporting 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 since this past Monday, now with 110 active cases involving Richland County residents with all of the individuals in home isolation. The latest Richland County statistics show 89 people are quarantined now due to contact and 3 people are hospitalized. There have now been 39,623 COVID-19 tests conducted in Richland County with 36,931 negative results. The TB&H Office in Olney is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Call for details at 392-6241 or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
actionnewsnow.com

Enloe Medical Center seeing record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHICO, Calif. - Enloe Medical Center is seeing a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospital officials say the majority of the patients are not fully vaccinated. Right now the hospital says there are 86 COVID-19 patients. 76% of them are not fully vaccinated. 16 patients are in the ICU, 12 of them are on ventilators.
CHICO, CA
WYTV.com

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,071 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths since Thursday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,402,826 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 29,064 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,641 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 662...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chippewa Herald

Another COVID-19 death in Chippewa County Friday, 75 new active cases

Chippewa County announced 75 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 9,244 countywide to date (789 cases currently considered active). One additional coronavirus related death was announced, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 105 lives lost. There have now been 34,740 negative coronavirus...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercyone#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
onfocus.news

Marshfield Medical Center Provides Update on Local COVID-19 Cases

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Medical Center provided this week a snapshot of the COVID-19 activity in the Marshfield Medical Center:. 33 patients with COVID-19 currently admitted. Since September 1, 92 COVID-19 patients have spent at least one night in the hospital (80 patients total in August). This includes an...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

New active cases reported in recent COVID-19 update

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- According to a COVID-19 update released by the Sweetwater County District Board of Health, there are 276 active cases as of Sept. 15. That number has risen by 19 from the 257 cases previously reported. In the update released on Sept. 20, it states that there are...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wrul.com

Friday CoViD-19 Numbers with Monday Information Update from Deaconess and Egyptian Health on Boosters

As a grim milestone is reached, new CoViD-19 cases continue to be tallied throughout southeastern Illinois. It was announced Friday that 1 in 500 Americans have now died from CoViD-19 or complications due to the coronavirus. Over at Deaconess in Evansville, hospitalized patients number at 151, 135 of them unvaccinated; 55 are in the ICU, 53 of them not vaccinated; and 37 on ventilators, all but 2 unvaccinated. Throughout southern Illinois, last week at one point there were zero beds available due to the influx in coronavirus patients. The second surge began in July according to data and has shown no real signs of slowing down locally. A new high of 58 cases was reported just two weeks ago in White County and Friday, 17 new cases were reported as was another death. Gallatin County also lost a resident due to coronavirus complications the Egyptian Health Department says. Of the new cases reported Friday, 9 are females, only one in her teens, but that case comes with 4 new male teens who have tested positive in White County. Teens and younger have been the lion’s share of cases in the latest surge. While just over 54% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated, counties in our region are far behind that figure. In White County, just 35% of the population is fully vaccinated. 32% of Wayne Countians are inoculated. In Hamilton County, the rate is less than 29%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pine And Lakes News

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center updates visitor policy

With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center updated its visitor guidelines to help protect patients, residents and staff. In the hospital in Crosby, only two visitors will be allowed per patient, except for in the oncology and emergency departments. In those departments, only one visitor will be allowed at a time. The only exception will be for pediatric patients who may have both parents or guardians present.
CROSBY, MN
kmmo.com

NUMBER OF ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES INCREASES AGAIN IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased in Lafayette County on Thursday, September 16. According to the Lafayette County Health Department, down to 62 on Tuesday, September 14, the active case count was 71 on Thursday. There have been 70 COVID-19-related deaths and 3,419 total positive cases since the beginning...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy