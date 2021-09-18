CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Saquon Barkley returns to Penn State as celebrity guest picker on College GameDay

By Sam Marsdale
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to his alma mater of Penn State on Saturday as the guest picker for College GameDay. Barkley is in his fourth season with the Giants, but is always true to his Penn State roots. Barkley received a giant round of applause as...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: Saquon Barkley’s return to Whitehall inspires Zephyrs in 30-6 win over Liberty

Nigel Linton may never have his No. 6 Whitehall High jersey retired in front of a large crowd at Zephyr Stadium the way Saquon Barkley did on Friday night. But Linton can always say that on the same night one of Whitehall’s all-time greats was honored with the retirement of his jersey, Linton had one of the best nights of his career. Linton ran for 114 yards on 15 carries and scored three ...
WHITEHALL, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Expected to play

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Barkley (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. It isn't quite clear if Rapoport is relying on a source or just reading between the lines like everyone else. Either way, Barkley has made steady progress over the past few weeks, and he finished Friday's practice without any setbacks a few hours after coach Joe Judge had said that a setback-free session would allow the running back to play in Sunday's game. For his part, Barkley once again avoided commenting on his Sunday availability, merely saying he won't know the decision until after he's met with team officials and medical staff. Final word should come down at some point this weekend as the Giants prepare for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
NFL
wmleader.com

Saquon Barkley’s return provides Giants Week 1 inspiration

Saquon Barkley has answered all the questions on the test. Now it’s time for the Giants’ beloved running back to take a new test. When he suits up in the Giants home blue for Sunday’s season opener against the Broncos at MetLife Stadium, it will have been 357 days since the anterior cruciate ligament in Barkley’s right knee was obliterated on Sept. 20, 2020 in Chicago.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsbug.info

All signs point to Saquon Barkley gearing up for Giants return against Broncos

NEW YORK — Officially, Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. “I guess we’ll see,” Barkley said Friday with a twinkle in his eye. Unofficially, all signs point to Barkley gearing up to make his highly-anticipated return almost a full year out...
NFL
Asbury Park Press

Saquon Barkley inches closer to likely return Sunday for NY Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD - Saquon Barkley was adamant after Friday's practice that, among other things, he did not have any sort of setback in clearing the final hurdle in his return from ACL surgery. Earlier that morning, Giants coach Joe Judge promised the only thing that would keep Barkley from playing...
NFL
USA Today

Sterling Shepard: Saquon Barkley's return huge for Giants' offense

The New York Giants will officially welcome running back Saquon Barkley (knee) back to the field in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. He received the green light on Saturday and could play a major role on Sunday. Barkley’s teammate, Sterling Shepard, recently sat down the Giants Wire ahead of...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants RB Saquon Barkley happy, healthy after his return to field from ACL injury

The handoff went to Saquon Barkley on the day’s first play from scrimmage Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and he took the ball for a ride. It was an unremarkable ride, just a 5-yard gain. But so much rehab went into getting to take that handoff and play on this day for the Giants that it was all very meaningful to him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Penn State#American Football#New York Giants#The Nittany Lions#Auburn#Penn#Sec
NJ.com

Giants are playing it safe with Saquon Barkley, in return from knee surgery, but here’s why that could hurt him

The Giants are taking the right (and safe) approach with running back Saquon Barkley, as he returns from serious knee surgery. But Barkley now has to overcome that approach. It came as no surprise that the Giants gave Barkley a limited workload in their Week 1 loss to the Broncos — 29 of 61 snaps, 10 rushes, one catch (on three targets). Expect more of the same Thursday night, when the Giants play a short turnaround game in Week 2 at Washington.
NFL
FanSided

Saquon Barkley on Penn State: ‘We have the greatest fans in the country’

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was the guest picker on College GameDay and gave a huge compliment to Nittany Lions fans. Saquon Barkley appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay and did exactly what he was supposed to do. He made his picks and he endeared himself to the Nittany Lions faithful by picking Penn State to beat Auburn.
NFL
6abc

Scenes from Saquon Barkley's Penn State homecoming

On Saturday night, one of college football's greatest traditionsmade its triumphant return. The No. 10 Penn StateNittany Lions and their defense held on against the No. 22 AuburnTigersfor the 28-20 victoryin Beaver Stadium for its White Out game. The stadium was packed for this prime-time matchup -- 109,958 people to be exact -- the tenth-highest attendance in stadium history. Among those in attendance was Penn State legendSaquon Barkley.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Watch: Penn State great, Saquon Barkley leads ‘We Are’ chant for 2021 White Out game

In this year’s White Out game, several former Penn State Nittany Lion football players were in attendance to watch the team play in the first White Out game since 2019. Penn State hosted the Auburn Tigers this year in a close game that resulted in the Nittany Lions winning 28-20. Saquon Barkley, current New York Giants running back, was one of many former Penn State players to show up for the September 18th matchup. Barkley was a member of the team from 2015-2017, making a huge impact in his time with the Penn State Football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Saquon Barkley is a Smart Man, Accepts Free Chicken Tender from Fan While Attending Penn State Game

Is there anything in the world that is better than chicken tenders? The answer to that question is yes. Free chicken tenders. Just ask Saquon Barkley. On Saturday night, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made his return to Happy Valley. He watched his No. 10 Nittany Lions pull out a 28-20 victory against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers. Barkley became a household name at Penn State University while playing for the team from 2015-2017. During his time, he set school records for career rushing touchdowns (43) and total touchdowns (53). His incredible collegiate career led to him becoming the No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Ashton Kutcher announced as College GameDay guest picker

The top-10 matchup between Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow has attracted ESPN's College GameDay to Ames. It has also attracted a pretty famous celebrity guest picker. In a video posted to social media by the College GameDay Twitter account, Iowa native Ashton Kutcher announced that he would be on the set tomorrow morning. Known for his role as Michael Kelso on That 70's Show, Kutcher broke out one of the character's most famous gags.
IOWA STATE
Onward State

A Brief Look At The Best Penn State Gameday Apparel

What really makes a Penn State gameday? Is it the food? Staying extra hydrated with your best friends? Experiencing the best stadium atmosphere in the county? Or, could it simply be the outfit?. If you said the outfit, then downtown State College is for you. From matching sets to fun...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy