Gwyneth Paltrow is in the thick of perimenopause

Cover picture for the articleGwyneth Paltrow is "solidly in perimenopause." The 48-year-old actress has revealed she's suffering from heart palpitations, emotional turbulence and irregular periods as her body makes the natural transition to menopause, but she's struggling to cope with the chemical imbalance - which usually takes place when women hit their 40s but can occur earlier in some cases - and feels like she's being swung around aggressively on a cord.

#Menopause#Perimenopause#Exercise#Fish
