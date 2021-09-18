CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta rapper T.I., wife Tiny won’t face sexual assault charges in L.A.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
T.I. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 05: T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris attend 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors) (Paras Griffin)

LOS ANGELES — Atlanta rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, will not face charges stemming from accusations they drugged and assaulted a woman in L.A., according to documents obtained by TMZ.

According to the documents, prosecutors decided not to charge the couple because the case falls outside of the 10-year statute of limitations.

The alleged incident happened in 2005, but the accuser didn’t file a report until earlier this year.

A similar case involving the couple in Las Vegas that allegedly happened in 2010 was also thrown out because of the statute of limitations.

Earlier this year, lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn said he approached law enforcement authorities on behalf of at least eight people who claimed to have been victimized by the couple or members of their entourage.

He said the the majority of the incidents, which date back to 2007, happened in Atlanta. Blackburn gave examples of women who said anonymously that they had been drugged and raped by the couple and one woman who said a security guard kidnapped her at gunpoint, drove her into the woods and raped her.

The allegations span more than 15 years and are “eerily consistent,” the release stated.

The specific allegations include individuals who claimed to having been “coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs” or being “unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims’ ability to consent to “sexual acts,” People reported.

Blackburn sent letters to Georgia’s Attorney General and officials in California, requesting investigations be opened “under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) and Georgia’s Rape, Kidnapping, RICO, and Terroristic Threats Statues.”

Meanwhile, five women told The New York Times that they were drugged or sexually assaulted by 40-year-old T.I., 45-year-old Tiny Harris or others “in their orbit.”

An attorney for the couple, Steve Sadow, provided a statement, saying:

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

