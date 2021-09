Entering 2019, it was no stretch to forecast Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being in the American League MVP chase this fall. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, and he would likely be a clear favorite for MVP now if not for Shohei Ohtani's historic season. Guerrero had the rarest of pedigree as a Hall of Famer's son, and he'd received the rarest of scouting grades from Baseball America, topping the scale for both hitting (80) and power (80). He'd hit .400 in half a season at Double-A. The anticipation for his debut was so great that his first major-league batting-practice session was broadcast on live TV in Canada.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO