NFL

Daniel Jones had best game of career on TNF, says PFF

By Anthony Rivardo
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants suffered a demoralizing loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday Night. The fanbase is down in the dumps and nearly every takeaway is negative. However, there is one glaring spotlight in the middle of this dark shadow: Daniel Jones. Daniel Jones was dialed in last...

www.yardbarker.com

New York Post

Daniel Jones opens up on the ‘extremely hungry’ Giants

Third-year Giants QB Daniel Jones huddles with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A before the season kicks off Sunday. Q: How hungry are you, and how hungry is this team to win after four straight years of missing the playoffs?. A: I think this team is extremely hungry and...
NFL
USA Today

Daniel Jones, Giants offense in redundant cycle of failure

The New York Giants were next to last in scoring in 2020 with an average of 17.5 points per game. They spent tens of millions of dollars this offseason in attempt to upgrade the offense so they can join the rest of the NFL in the new millennium. On Sunday,...
NFL
FanSided

Daniel Jones is off to another rough start with the Giants

Daniel Jones has to get it turned around if he wants to remain the New York Giants’ starter. While the score was closer than the game indicated, the New York Giants cannot be overly thrilled with what they saw out of third-year starting quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 1. On...
NFL
wmleader.com

Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold lead best rookie QB debuts in NY history

The mysterious part of Zach Wilson’s career ends just past 1 o’clock Sunday. Wilson will be the 13th New York rookie quarterback since Joe Namath in 1965 to get a start, a wildly divergent and eclectic group. Here are the previous dandy dozen, ranked by performance. 1. Daniel Jones, Sept....
NFL
wmleader.com

Daniel Jones stepped up, but the Giants didn’t

LANDOVER, Md. — The game was over. The Giants had won. Dustin Hopkins had missed a 48-yard field goal wide right at the end and Daniel Jones and the euphoric Giants rushed off their sideline to celebrate. Except Dexter Lawrence had lined up offside. When Hopkins nailed the 43-yard field...
NFL
chatsports.com

Was Kenny Golladay justified in shouting at Daniel Jones?

It’s not an easy time to be a part of this New York Giants organization. Four wins in 2019 were followed by six in 2020. And already in 2021, we’re witnessing an 0-2 start, which is certainly leading to frustration. During NFL Network’s broadcast of the Giants’ Week 2 loss...
NFL
chatsports.com

Blames Daniel Jones For Missed TD

Giants' Darius Slayton ain't the one to blame for missing a crucial wide-open touchdown pass during Thursday night's game, according to O.J. Simpson, who says it was Daniel Jones' fault. If you missed it, the G-Men were trying to add to their 3 point lead with 6:25 left in the...
NFL
NJ.com

I analyzed ALL of Daniel Jones’ postgame excuses for turnovers in frustrating Giants career: Here’s what I learned

Daniel Jones has played in 28 games since the Giants drafted him in 2019. He’s turned the ball over in all but five of those games. This has been a problem for Jones dating back to college, and based on early returns this season — both a preseason game against the Patriots and Week 1 of the regular season versus the Broncos — he still hasn’t figured out how to fix it. His next chance is on Thursday night against Washington.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Daniel Jones Complicates His Evaluation Yet Again

Wow. That was certainly… entertaining. There are myriad things I could dive into as far as analyzing that game from the New York Giants’ side of things. Allowing that Washington 75-yard touchdown drive to happen in two plays, the “hold” by C.J. Board, the drop by Darius Slayton, the end of game play-calling and clock management, all of the penalties before the penalty.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones lead Week 2 TNF DFS projections

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Ready for Week 2? Thursday Night Football kicks off this week's slate...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL DFS Single Games: TNF Week 2

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Here we go with the Single Game NFL DFS slate for Monday...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

TNF: Giants vs Football Team Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight the New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team in the nation’s capital. The Giants come into this game fresh from a disappointing blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in their opener. Star running back Saquon Barkley is still a bit limited coming off of knee surgery. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been a turnover machine since joining Big Blue. In 28 games played since he came into the league, Jones has tossed 22 interceptions and fumbled 30 times. Needless to say, that won’t get the job done in the NFL. The Giants are 8-20 in the games Jones has played. If substantial strides aren’t made this year, it’s questionable whether Jones will still be the quarterback for the Giants in 2022.
NFL
Fox News

Giants' Daniel Jones tops Eli Manning's best rushing year in single game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid game even in a loss against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Jones was 22-for-32 with 249 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He didn’t throw an interception, nor did he fumble the ball, and that’s a win for someone who is among the leaders in turnovers since he entered the league in 2019.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Taylor Heinicke Sets Up Game-Winning FG as WFT Rallies Past Daniel Jones, Giants

The 2021 Washington Football Team is in the win column. Washington defeated the New York Giants 30-29 in Thursday's thrilling NFC East showdown at FedExField. Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin led the way for the home team, which played without quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick but still improved to 1-1 after its season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants: Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at Jason Garrett, not Daniel Jones, in viral sideline spat

The New York Giants' Week 2 loss to the Washington Football team did not go by without some drama on the sidelines. Cameras caught New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay yelling on the sidelines during the fourth quarter, with Golladay appearing to be screaming at quarterback Daniel Jones. But the Giants wideout now claims that it was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, not Jones, whom it was directed at.
NFL
Audacy

Daniel Jones remains winless in primetime despite big game on TNF

The NY Giants traveled to FedEx Field Thursday night aiming to avoid another 0-2 start to their season against the division-rival Washington Football Team. Despite great play out of Daniel Jones -- who earned a game-best rating from Pro Football Focus and did everything he possibly could have to win, going 22 of 32 for 249 yards and a touchdown -- the Giants still found a way to blow the lead as time expired, losing 30-29.
NFL
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones, Giants making the case for vertical throws

The New York Giants lost a football game Thursday night in heart-breaking fashion. Rather than improve to 1-1 with a road win over a division rival — and send them to the dreaded 0-2 start in the process — the Giants now find themselves alone in last place in the NFC East, staring up at three 1-1 teams.
NFL

