Daniel Jones had best game of career on TNF, says PFF

Thursday Night Football, Week 2. Tonight the New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team in the nation’s capital. The Giants come into this game fresh from a disappointing blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in their opener. Star running back Saquon Barkley is still a bit limited coming off of knee surgery. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been a turnover machine since joining Big Blue. In 28 games played since he came into the league, Jones has tossed 22 interceptions and fumbled 30 times. Needless to say, that won’t get the job done in the NFL. The Giants are 8-20 in the games Jones has played. If substantial strides aren’t made this year, it’s questionable whether Jones will still be the quarterback for the Giants in 2022.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO