EPA takes new steps to protect Bristol Bay

Efforts to protect the Bristol Bay watershed from potential mining pollution that would affect the world’s largest run of wild sockeye salmon are back in the spotlight, with the Environmental Protection Agency seeking ensure a long-term solution. “The Bristol Bay Watershed is an Alaskan treasure that underscores the critical value...
After two decades of legal wrangling, the EPA asked a court to restore environmental protections to Alaska’s Bristol Bay last week, shutting down a proposed gold mine that environmental activists contended would wreak havoc on an important salmon run and pollute an important watershed on the state’s southwestern coast. The agency made the ruling in response to a lawsuit brought by the mine’s opponents, including commercial fishermen, several Bristol Bay Native villages, and environmental organizations, putting an end to a controversy that dates back to the discovery of minerals in the region in the late 1980s.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy called a news conference last Thursday to criticize the Biden administration following the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to potentially establish Clean Water Act protections of certain waters in the Bristol Bay region. Dunleavy characterized the decision as yet another attack by the Biden administration on Alaska’s ability...
Cassidy Yates ’20, now a master’s student in environmental engineering, samples wastewater from a treatment facility near New Hampshire’s Great Bay Estuary. Yates is working with her advisor Jim Malley, professor of civil and environmental engineering, and project collaborator Paula Mouser, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, to investigate how contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) such as perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) are removed or transformed by wastewater treatment disinfection processes and ultimately released into the environment. By collecting and testing samples from wastewater treatment facilities discharging treated effluent into the Great Bay, the researchers can understand the flow of CECs into our environment and the best ways to limit their introduction in the future. Funded by New Hampshire Sea Grant, the project will help protect our waterways and drinking water sources from further contamination.
Locals might know Indy Walton from the ice rink, where he coached the Soldotna High School hockey team. Or they might recognize him as a financial adviser with the local branch of Edward Jones. Now, he’s on deck to join the powerful state Board of Fisheries, the body that makes...
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency serves a vital role as we coordinate the efforts of federal, state and local partners to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay and the rivers and streams that flow into it from six states and the District of Columbia. We take that responsibility seriously. Along...
ONEIDA - Oneida Nation Councilmember Daniel Guzman believes access to clean and fresh drinking water will continue to become an issue for more communities in the years to come. So when officials with the Environmental Protection Agency asked if he could help advise about national policy, he jumped at the...
Coalition wants to recognize supporters with shot at prizes. Members of Stop Pebble Mine, a coalition created to fight the proposed Pebble Mine in the headwaters of Alaska’s Bristol Bay want to recognize those who’ve fought alongside them for so many years. As such, Businesses for Bristol Bay, the American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA), and the AFFTA Fisheries Fund have created the Bristol Bay Challenge in which dozens of supporting businesses are giving away over $18,000 in prizes, just for signing one more petition in support of stopping Pebble Mine. Additional entries can be made by making donations to the AFFTA Fisheries Fund, which continues to support the fight for Bristol Bay’s future.
In what officials call a key step to combat climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is sharply limiting domestic production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners.
WASHINGTON -- In what officials call a key step to combat climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is sharply limiting domestic production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. The new rule announced Thursday follows through on a law Congress passed last...
The United States Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 census last month. Bristol Bay is represented by three census areas in the Southwest region: the Dillingham Census Area, Bristol Bay Borough and Lake and Peninsula Borough. Here is a breakdown of how each census area has changed over the last decade.
For the first time in over 25 years, the celebrated Bristol Bay red king crab fishery is closed for the season due to an inadequate abundance of mature females. The announcement on Friday, Sept. 4 came as a surprise to many in the crab industry, even those aware of the downward trend in female red king crab since 2012, and a downward trend in Bering Sea snow crab abundance.
I grew up in the Bay Area, and our state’s golden coasts, beaches and cliffs were a pillar of my upbringing. However, at the same time that I kayaked in the bay, built sandcastles on the beach and enjoyed local seafood, I also witnessed wildfires that washed toxins into our ocean, rising seas that threatened cities like mine, and intense flooding paired with extreme drought.
BELLAIRE — Village Council plans to approve an ordinance that calls for Bellaire to have a Source Water Protection Area to protect its underground drinking water source. Council on Thursday held the first reading of the ordinance that is aimed at preventing contamination of its wellfields, including groundwater, within a one-year and five-year protection area.
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will receive a second round of the Golden State Stimulus II payment worth $1,100, the California Franchise Tax Board announced this week. The payments, released Friday, September 17, will reach direct deposit recipients first. To qualify for the second round of payment, you must file your...
Cybersecurity came into sharper focus following a ransomware attack on a major US fuels pipeline. Cybersecurity company Dragos said September 16 it had teamed with an oil and gas information services centre to bolster cybersecurity for the North American energy sector. Dragos said it would work on a joint initiative...
You've probably seen more than your fair share of online pleas to help the RPM (Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports) Act, a bill introduced in 2016 that experienced a massive show of support this year thanks to the work of YouTube and social media influencers, various aftermarket brands, and dedicated enthusiasts. Well, all of that fuss resulted in a short-term win for the aftermarket industry, but it's far from over.
Almost a month after a federal eviction moratorium ended, the Treasury Department said Friday that states and cities distributed money for nearly 1.4 million payments in August and the pace picked up from the month before. More than 16.5% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal rental assistance reached tenants last month, compared with 11% in […]
As more than 4,600 New Jersey businesses prepare to face President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate, employers and their staff are questioning how the directive will work. Who foots the bill for weekly testing? What happens if someone produces a fake vaccine card? What gives the federal government the power to issue this kind of order? […]
The post 4,600 N.J. businesses await specifics of Biden’s vaccine mandate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats unveiled a short-term spending measure on Tuesday that would keep the federal government operating through Dec. 3 and provide $28.6 billion for costs related to recent natural disasters. The bill was passed by the House on a party-line vote Tuesday night, 220-211. But it faces a battle in the evenly divided […]
The post House Dems pass $28.6B in disaster aid for recovery from hurricanes, wildfires, floods appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Ernestine Saankalaxt Hayes has been honored with the Rasmuson Foundation’s 2021 Distinguished Artist Award for her creative work. A retired professor of English at the University of Alaska Southeast, Hayes received her Master of Fine Art in creative writing from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She has made major contributions to the field of Alaska Native studies and creative writing, the Rasmusen Foundation said.
Comments / 0