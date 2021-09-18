CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernestine Hayes receives distinguished artist award

By The Cordova Times
Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Ernestine Saankalaxt Hayes has been honored with the Rasmuson Foundation’s 2021 Distinguished Artist Award for her creative work. A retired professor of English at the University of Alaska Southeast, Hayes received her Master of Fine Art in creative writing from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She has made major contributions to the field of Alaska Native studies and creative writing, the Rasmusen Foundation said.

