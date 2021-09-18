CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D eriq King is the ACCs newest Logan Thomas

By RunJumpCatch® said:
tigernet.com
 6 days ago

I have know idea what the media sees in him other than “he’s so tall.” He hasn’t proven anything. Lol. King is nothing like Murray or Mayfield. They were #1 overall draft picks. King will be lucky to be drafted before the 6th round. And why would you even make...

www.tigernet.com

The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
tigernet.com

ACC expansion rumors

Unconfirmed, but ACC looking to invite Jacksonville St, Toledo, and App St to the conf to raise the competition so that Notre Dame joins as a full member.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dukebasketballreport.com

Bad Years For ACC Offenses

With its athleticism, depth and defense, Florida State has emerged as a consistent league and national power under Leonard Hamilton. Yet, since winning its only ACC Tournament in 2012, FSU has only recently become a dominating offensive force. Fifth in ACC scoring offense in 2012 with 69.8 points per game,...
FLORIDA STATE
tigernet.com

Tired of Carrying Water For The ACC.

There should never be a time when the 3rd ranked team loses to the 5th ranked team by 7 in a slugfest after the first game of the year and be in dire troubled of making the playoffs because the ACC from top to bottom may be historically bad. Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Washington Football Team: Logan Thomas, it’s time to put up your Dukes

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Football Team catches a pass against Cameron Sutton #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Playing on his...
NFL
shakinthesouthland.com

ACC Power Rankings: THIS LEAGUE

As expected, Clemson sliced through SC State with relative ease. The offense looked good at the beginning but sputtered. I’ll be interested in reading the film reviews and snap counts this week to see if the sputtering could partially be contributed to mixing and matching up front. Clemson got some bad news this week with reserve OL Dietrick Pennington tearing an ACL. Mason Trotter is back though. Very thin up on the line, but we must march on. Don’t expect Clemson to drop 73 on Georgia Tech again, but it should be a comfortable W.
CLEMSON, SC
Sports Illustrated

Around the ACC: Week 3

UCF (2-0) @ Louisville (1-1) - Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals will have their hands full with a UCF offense that's averaging 49.5 points per game. In their 43-24 loss against Ole Miss week one, the Cardinals allowed 381 passing yards. Their defensive backs will be challenged downfield by Knights quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who has 622 yards and six touchdowns through two weeks. The quarterback matchup between Gabriel and Malik Cunningham could determine which team walks away with a win.
FLORIDA STATE
tigernet.com

The ACC is a joke

That is a tall task for this FSU team. However, there are ACC schools like UVA and VT who are flying under the radar. GT will be another in upcoming seasons, they just had such a far way to dig out of the great Paul Johson hole. BC may make some moves, they have, for the most part, played tough. The NC schools do not do much on the grid iron. Wake does more with less and Duke has a good coach. I don't by that UNC retread. The biggest disappointments are the Florida schools. Pitt is hit or miss. I believe U of L are at some strange disadvantage, their coach is not terrible - he was tough at App St. Then 'Cuse simply has put stock in the wrong QB. I do not see them being much until he is gone and by then Dino may very well be gone as well.
CLEMSON, SC
Post-Bulletin

Former Byron player commits to D-I St. Thomas

Former Byron boys basketball player Ahjany Lee announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to play men's basketball at the University of St. Thomas. St. Thomas, coached by Johnny Tauer, is a new Division I program. Lee is a 6-foot-9 forward who is a four-star recruit. He had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

ACC Preview #8 - Pitt

Our standard caveat about the Covid season is that everyone deserves a pass. It pains us to say it but we can’t say that absolutely about Jeff Capel and Pitt. The reason why we can’t say it is because there was so much turmoil at the end of the season that is still unexplained. Pitt had some potential last year but things went south after an 8-2 start. The Panthers quickly fell to 9-9 and finished 10-12. Pitt missed six games due to Covid.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

My View On Weak ACC

Once a team hits a well known superior level of play for a few years, the strength of their schedule shouldn’t matter that much. If the opponents have a few down years, it’s not the fault of the superior team. As long as there are wins, the luck of the draw of the schedule should not be an overriding concern. This would apply to conferences and independents. Lucky them if the teams on their schedule are not doing well.
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

'We've never seen Taylor as the backup': Logan Thomas on Heinicke

When Ryan Fitzpatrick was blindsided with a hit that drove his right hip into the FedExField grass on Sunday, it became Taylor Heinicke time. Just like that, one moment wiped away all the offseason expectations and hope that Fitzpatrick would help deliver the Burgundy and Gold a rare defense of its NFC East title. With four different starting quarterbacks in 2018, three different starters in 2019, plus the three starters from coach Ron Rivera's first season at the helm in 2020, it would have been easy for the offense to feel sorry for itself.
NFL
WTOP

What Logan Thomas thinks Washington can improve offensively against Giants

What Logan Thomas thinks WFT can improve against Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. By the time the Washington Football Team takes on the New York Giants on Thursday, it will have been 1,057 days since WFT beat its NFC East rivals. Ever since Oct. 28, 2018 — a Week 8 battle in which Adrian Peterson and Josh Doctson were Washington’s best offensive performers — the Giants have had their way against the Burgundy & Gold.
NFL
tigernet.com

ACC network

Choosing to show the yankee bowl over the program that has been to the CFP 6 straight years.. PATHETIC!. "I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

ACC is awful

And before you say you pull fir Clemson not a conference, playing in a weak conference will most definitely bring Clemson down. First of all, I don't see anyone being ranked besides Clemson from the ACC. No wins over ranked teams means no playoffs. But more than that, playing weak opponents week in and week out makes us soft. Clemson simply is not as tough as it was a few years ago. Any good team we play out physicals us. Ohio State twice even though we found a way to beat them that first time, LSU, and then Georgia. We need to play better competition to become a better team. Playing cream puffs will not do that and that's all the ACC is. I blame ESPN. Clemson needs to consider leaving the ACC. And to be honest, without Clemson, what claim does the ACC have to call itself a Power Five conference?
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Typical commentary on ACC.

Football commentators almost unanimously berate the ACC. "Clemson has a walkover schedule. They play cupcakes out of conference and nobody in the ACC is nearly good enough to challenge them. South Carolina is down. Clemson is a lock to run the table the rest of the season." (That is a montage of comments I keep hearing.)
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Washington's Logan Thomas vows revenge on Giants for last year's sweep

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas vowed to get revenge on the New York Giants for sweeping Washington during the 2020 season. Thomas and Washington host the Giants Thursday night, and the tight end made the pledge ahead of the first matchup of the season between the NFC East rivals.
NFL
Natchez Democrat

ACCS prepares for war in the trenches

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School offensive and defensive line coach Rudy Wilson watches his players run through formations as a steady rain soaks his cap and beads of water collect on his upside-down sunglasses. The Rebels (2-1) play host to district opponent St. Aloysius (0-4) on Friday night. AC...
NATCHEZ, MS

