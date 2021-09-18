D eriq King is the ACCs newest Logan Thomas

And before you say you pull fir Clemson not a conference, playing in a weak conference will most definitely bring Clemson down. First of all, I don't see anyone being ranked besides Clemson from the ACC. No wins over ranked teams means no playoffs. But more than that, playing weak opponents week in and week out makes us soft. Clemson simply is not as tough as it was a few years ago. Any good team we play out physicals us. Ohio State twice even though we found a way to beat them that first time, LSU, and then Georgia. We need to play better competition to become a better team. Playing cream puffs will not do that and that's all the ACC is. I blame ESPN. Clemson needs to consider leaving the ACC. And to be honest, without Clemson, what claim does the ACC have to call itself a Power Five conference?
