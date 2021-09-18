Advice For Aspiring ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ from Director Kelli Finglass

FRISCO - Competing to earn a coveted spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a rigorous process. The kick line, the back stories, the dance solos... It makes sense that the audition process on 'DCC: Making the Team' ranks as CMT’s most popular and longest-running series to date.

The latest season features the largest training camp the organization has ever held. Director Kelli Finglass, Head Choreographer Judy Trammel and DCC showmanship mentor Melissa Rycroft-Strickland find candidates through 600 submitted online audition tapes, with 25 rookies chosen to battle it out in Dallas against 26 returning veterans.

[READ MORE: ‘DCC: Making the Team’ is Back, Yet Different]

Women across the USA and globe are looking for an edge to set themselves apart. Finglass, who is a former DCC from 1984 to 1989, has advice for aspiring dancers.

"Be prepared, not only in the form of dance, of course take every dance class you can," Finglass said. "Practice at other auditions and dance competitions. Video tape yourself. There is so much information now, online. There is no secret to who makes our team and who doesn't. Be prepared in every facet."

The 16th season of 'Making the Team' premieres on CMT on Friday, September 17 at 9p/8c. The reality show documents the 12-week training camp and the rigorous transformation of each cheerleader as they work towards joining the world’s premier cheerleading team.

The cheerleaders that make the squad get to perform at AT&T Stadium, cheering on the Cowboys, who currently have the best odds (+125 on FanDuel) to win the NFC East Division. DCC members also travel to exotic locations on their annual calendar shoot and internationally to perform for U.S. military troops on USO Tours. The team receives extensive training in dance technique with the goal of being the best and making lifelong friends.

How is this team different than any other? Finglass got candid in my exclusive interview (videos below).

What makes this team different:

Finglass' favorite Jerry Jones story:

DCC: When the camera's are not rolling