Magnum PI season 4 premiere promo: Higgins needs a little help!
Last night CBS aired the first long-form Magnum PI season 4 promo — and rest assured, the show you love is back!. At the end of the season 3 finale, Higgins decided to go overseas with Ethan as he made it a mission to care for some others in need. It was a chance for her to choose her relationship above all and go on this exciting adventure, but has it gone according to plan? We’d reckon that the answer is no, based on the pickle she finds herself in.cartermatt.com
