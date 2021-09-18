CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnum PI season 4 premiere promo: Higgins needs a little help!

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night CBS aired the first long-form Magnum PI season 4 promo — and rest assured, the show you love is back!. At the end of the season 3 finale, Higgins decided to go overseas with Ethan as he made it a mission to care for some others in need. It was a chance for her to choose her relationship above all and go on this exciting adventure, but has it gone according to plan? We’d reckon that the answer is no, based on the pickle she finds herself in.

cartermatt.com

counton2.com

FULL SCHEDULE: NBC fall premiere week arriving with old favorites, new romances

(WCMH) – September is time for apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes and NBC’s new fall TV schedule, which starts next week on NBC4. According to the network, the 2021 fall season officially starts on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. with the Season 21 premiere of “The Voice.” Popstar Ariana Grande will make her debut as a coach on the show, joining the seasoned cast of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return to the show for his 21st season of hosting duties.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
CHICAGO, IL
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Resident Season 5: A Bittersweet Season Premiere, As Two Favorite Characters Bid Adieu

The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 12 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

We’re all ready for our favorite shows to return. The majority of them are back in September, but that’s not the case for Blue Bloods Season 12. CBS set its fall premiere dates during the summer, bringing the majority of its shows back in September. It’s great news for those who struggled with the delays last fall. It wasn’t until November that we saw most shows return, and that was with an on-off schedule.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: Pam Dawber returning as Marcie

While it may have been a foregone conclusion to many that we would be seeing Pam Dawber back on NCIS season 19, isn’t it nice to have it be official? Marcie Warren still has a story to tell, and now, the rest of the NCIS team may be a little more involved.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

‘Blue Bloods’, ‘NCIS’ and More CBS Fall Premiere Dates

8-9 pm: FBI (Season 4 premiere; new time slot) 9-10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3 premiere, special date and time) 10-11 pm: FBI: International (Series premiere, special date and time) 8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Season 5 premiere; new time slot) 9-10 pm: Tough as Nails (Season 3 premiere; new time...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 premiere photo: How can Marcie help McGee, Torres?

The NCIS season 19 premiere is just two weeks away! We’re at the point now where we expect new stuff around almost every corner, and this episode will need to accomplish quite a bit. Through “Blood in the Water,” we’ll learn more about what’s next for Gibbs after that shocking boat explosion in the finale. Beyond just that, we’re also excited to see McGee, Torres, and Knight finally sink their teeth into this case.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Major Guest Stars for Upcoming Season 12 Revealed

There’s no shortage of familiar faces over on “Blue Bloods.” Popular actors like Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg star in the police drama on CBS. As of now, fans are gearing up for season 12 of the series. Writers for the show are looking to bring more drama and action to the series and are doing so with several new guest stars making an appearance. The new season is premiering on Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The first episode of the season is called “Hate is Hate.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Season 19 Premiere Promo Reveals Gibbs Fate After Cliffhanger Finale

NCIS returns for season 19 on Sept. 20 in a new Monday night spot, and CBS released the first promo for the premiere episode on Friday and confirmed the fate of Gibbs (Mark Harmon): he's still alive! Season 18 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Gibbs' boat blown up and his body nowhere to be found. However, in the promo trailer, the final shot Is a bloodied but still breathing Gibbs floating amongst the wreckage. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), McGee (Sean Murray), and the rest of the team are racing against the clock to find their beloved boss, declaring that "he's family."
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 spoilers: Could Nate Getz return?

Is there a chance that we could see a familiar face in Nate Getz come back on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Let’s face it: It’s been a long time since Peter Cambor was on the show. He was a main cast member back in season 1 and after that, he shifted over to more of a guest star. We haven’t seen him at this point since midway through season 8.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘7 Little Johnstons’ Season 10 Premiere Date Confirmed By TLC

TLC recently dropped a press release containing their fall line-up and with it included confirmation of the 7 Little Johnstons Season 10 premiere date! Wondering when you can dive into new episodes of your favorite TLC family? Curious about what other new TLC shows you can look forward to during the fall line-up? Keep reading. We’ve got the scoop!
TV SERIES

