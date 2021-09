Pirate midfielder Tiffany Hernandez scored the equalizing goal in stoppage time off a cross by Jennifer Ramirez and the VC women's soccer team escaped Glendora with a 3-3 draw at Citrus College Tuesday evening. Ventura (5-2-1) fell behind three times in the match, coming up with a goal to level the score each time. Alix Tirado scored twice on the night, her eighth and ninth goals of the season, and Kambria Haughton finished with five saves in goal.

VENTURA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO