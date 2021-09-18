Gwyneth Paltrow is in the thick of perimenopause

While discussing her new book, ‘You Got Anything Stronger,’ the actress revealed some of the struggles she had with fertility. Gabrielle Union, 48, bravely spoke about some of the dark thoughts that she faced while she went through perimenopause in an interview on The View on Tuesday September 14. The Bring It On actress explained that she began facing suicidal thoughts, which prompted her to discuss what she was going through with her therapist. Throughout her interview, Gabrielle touched on a number of topics, including miscarriages, IVF and having her daughter Kaavia via a surrogate.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO