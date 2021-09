McPherson High boys soccer coach Chris Adrian admitted his team was off its game in the first half here Tuesday against Winfield. But it was on in the second half. The Bullpups scored 4 uninterrupted goals to break a 2-2 halftime tie as they are now 3-1-1 after a 6-2 victory over a spirited Viking team that played much better than the score indicates.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO