Afternoon forecast: 75, sunny and breezy

By Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds will gust into the 20 mph range. It'll get windier and much warmer Sunday, with a chance of rain Monday.

video.startribune.com

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild afternoon

Enjoying a perfect fall day starting this morning with a clear and chilly morning in the 40s, followed by a quick warm-up through the day with mid 60’s at noon, low 70s mid-afternoon in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the mountains. Weekend Outlook. Weather conditions remain near perfect through the...
ENVIRONMENT
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold morning, then sunny, breezy Friday

It is very cold this Friday morning with low temperatures in the mid 40s and steady winds. Bundle up but don't worry about grabbing the umbrella! We are finally drying out after a wet and gloomy stretch of mid-week weather. Sunshine returns this Friday and with warmer air shifting in from the southwest, high temperatures will reach the low 70s by late afternoon. Seasonable early fall weather will stick around through the weekend and beyond.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kjrh.com

Warm, breezy, and sunny this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly clear overnight with lows down to the upper 50s. Wind shift behind a weak cool front with north winds 10-15 mph. Pure, sunny skies this weekend. Highs holding in the upper 80s on Saturday, but then mid 90s on Sunday. The breezes will stick around this weekend, especially on Sunday as south winds return.
TULSA, OK
hometownstations.com

Forecast: A sunny Friday, rain returns early Saturday

You can leave the rain gear at home today as bright sunshine returns along with a nice temperature rebound. Highs today will soar to the lower 70s. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Expect very nice weather for area high school football games this...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Rising surf and breezy winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Happy Aloha Friday and weekend! A trade wind pattern will bring passing clouds and showers to mainly windward and mountain areas through the weekend and into next week, thanks to persistent ridging to our north. A weak surface trough passing westward to the south of the islands will boost rainfall across windward Big Island late Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

It was another chilly start to what warmed to a fantastic fall day. We are going to be cool again tonight with lows dropping into the 50s. Saturday will be beautiful and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We are going to see a rise in the temperatures and humidity into next week. In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is forecast to strengthen and stay out in the Atlantic. Subtropical Theresa is just north of Bermuda and expected to move north and dissipate. There is a wave expected to roll off of the African Coast this weekend. It has a medium chance for development over the next five days.
ENVIRONMENT
Bridgeton (MO) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Bridgeton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeton: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September
BRIDGETON, MO
Warrenton (MO) Weather Channel

Warrenton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warrenton: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Saturday, September 25: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September 27: Sunny during
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, September 24th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Temperatures will be increasing to the 80s for highs later today. Average temperatures for this time of year is usually in the upper 80s for highs and 60s for lows. Winds will continue to come from a southern direction as a light wind around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies sticking around for many of us. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side again. To start our weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds again, with more sunshine in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will once again be in the 80s for highs and winds will vary in directions with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Heading into next week, we will have more cloud coverage across the region. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley. We are also looking to elevate the amount of moisture in our area once again, which is a good thing for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as we are forecast to have scattered showers around the viewing area those two days. Mornings may feel a slight bit on the muggy side again, but we could use a good batch of rain at this point. Temperatures will continue to be in the 80s and even the 90s through next week as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Paoli (IN) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Paoli

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Paoli: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Saturday, September 25: Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly
PAOLI, IN
Spencer (IN) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Saturday, September 25: Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the
SPENCER, IN
Groveport (OH) Weather Channel

Groveport Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Groveport: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 25: Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
GROVEPORT, OH
Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel

Millersburg Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Millersburg: Friday, September 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, September 25: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, September 26: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy
MILLERSBURG, OH
Journal-News

Showers this morning; Sunny skies this afternoon

There will be showers this morning as a weak cold front quickly pushes through, exiting the area in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Clouds will also decrease quickly as the rain stops, for mostly sunny skies in the evening. Highs today will be around...
WILMINGTON, OH
Springfield News Sun

Showers this morning; Sunny skies this afternoon

There will be showers this morning as a weak cold front quickly pushes through, exiting the area in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Clouds will also decrease quickly as the rain stops, for mostly sunny skies in the evening. Highs today will be around...
WILMINGTON, OH

