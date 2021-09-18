Latest Car News and Reviews

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Each new vehicle will come with 12 months of access standard. Behind-the-scenes video shows no CGI was used to destroy these $115,000 SUVs. And what does Evergrande have to do with automobiles?. 3 days ago Featured. Also, 'Rocket League' is increasing its tournament prize pool to $6M. 3 days ago...

www.autoblog.com

Traverse City Record-Eagle

Car Review: New Supra hatchback is awesome

If you are looking for a near-exotic set of wheels that costs tens of thousands less than a run-of-the-mill Ferrari — and gets just as many looks — then check out the reincarnated Supra. It’s a thrill to drive, has plenty of thrust and available engineering to keep you on the road or track wanting for more.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Maserati Grecale crossover gets a reveal date

The Maserati Levante's little sibling, the Grecale, finally has an official reveal date. The compact luxury crossover will be unveiled on November 16 in Milan. That timing also comes just a few days before the L.A. Auto Show. The Grecale is sized to compete against the Porsche Macan, BMW X3...
CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1991 Lexus ES 250

When the Lexus LS 400 first appeared here in late 1989 (as a 1990 model), sellers of German-made luxury sedans broke out in the shaky sweats and car shoppers flocked to see — and buy — this well-built statusmobile that retailed for about 60% of the price of the cheapest S-Class. Not attracting nearly as much attention at the time was the other introductory vehicle of the Lexus brand: the ES 250. Sold here for just the 1990 and 1991 model years, the first-generation ES was the most Camry-like of its kind and the hardest to find today. Here's a '91 in a San Francisco Bay Area yard.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Kia Sorento Review | The alternative three-row SUV

The 2022 Kia Sorento is a different sort of three-row SUV, and that's actually the main reason to consider one. For starters, it's smaller than the others, making it more manageable to drive for those who'll only need that extra row on rare occasions – which isn't an unusual use case. At the same time, it's still larger than compact SUVs, including the few that have three rows themselves. Then there's what's going on under the hood (and floor). The Sorento offers four powertrain choices, most notably the regular Sorento Hybrid that gets 37 mpg combined and the new 2022 Sorento PHEV plug-in hybrid that'll travel 31 miles on electricity only.
CARS
Autoblog

Aston Martin DB5 'No Time to Die' Edition takes 007 to the tikes

Last August, The Little Car Company introduced the Aston Martin DB5 Junior. It was a two-thirds-scale replica of the life-sized item, with an electric powertrain in place of the inline-six, made for kids whose leases were up on their Little Tikes Cars and wanted to get into something more mature. A year later, with the new James Bond film No Time to Die finally reaching theaters at the end of this month, The Little Car Company (TLC) has rolled out a DB5 Junior No Time to Die Edition in its sales garage. Working with Aston Martin, Eon Productions, and Bond film special effects supervisor Chris Corbould, the newest little Aston gets more power and a host of gadgets.
CARS
Autoblog

Dominican car stereo culture uses all the speakers

The New York Times sent a reporter to check out Dominican car audio culture. A line in the piece describing the reporter's guide to the scene goes, "Carlos is a musicólogo; enthusiasts like him own cars with customized sound systems." Using the word "customized" in this context, while true, is the wildest understatement you'll read all month.
CARS
Autoblog

BMW Z8 coupes from this shop are prettier than the original roadster

If the 1998 BMW M Coupe was a clown shoe, then a new third-party, fixed-head design inspired by the BMW Z8 is an elegant cap-toe oxford. Named the Oletha, the car is described as an infusion of American ingenuity and passion into. German engineering and precision by its builders, Smit...
CARS
Autoblog

Function by Black Bridge Motors looks like a Defender, has a Wrangler twist

Black Bridge Motors is a classic vehicle shop in Norwalk, Conn., that restores and restomods just about anything and can upgrade individual components in just about any way a customer is ready to pay for. With deep experience in modifying Land Rover Defenders, and with moneyed clients not yet tired of having old Landies made new, the outfit is now in the business of creating its own line of custom vintage off-roaders under the brand name Function by Black Bridge Motors.
NORWALK, CT
Cars
Autoblog

Ram adds 3 more special edition pickup models for 2022

Ram trotted out three new special editions Thursday at the kickoff of the State Fair of Texas, including a revival of the Southfork package, the new (Ram) Red, and the flashy TRX Ignition Edition. Yes, Ram does a lot of special editions. Welcome to trucks. Ram says all three models will hit showrooms before the end of the year.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1985 Ford Mustang GT

When you visit a big American self-service car graveyard these days, you'll find plenty of Ford Mustangs. Nearly all of those cars will be the 1994-2004 SN95s, with a few fifth-generation Mustangs plus a surprising number of 1974-1978 Mustang IIs. Pre-1974 Mustangs are exceedingly rare in the big, high-inventory-turnover yards nowadays, of course (though I do find one now and then), but the real surprise is how tough it is to find reasonably intact Fox Mustangs in such places. The Fox sold from the 1979 through 1993 model years and more than 2.5 million were built, but they remain very popular with enthusiasts and mostly get spared a date with The Crusher. Still, discarded Foxes appear from time to time; last month, I spotted a clean '86 Mustang LX with the 2.3-liter Pinto engine at a yard just north of downtown Denver, and that very same yard had today's Junkyard Gem a few rows away.
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Tesla kills referral programs for cars and solar panels

If you were hoping to score a few thousand Supercharging miles from Tesla referrals, we're afraid you may already be too late. In a notice on its website spotted by Electrek, Tesla said that "vehicle products and solar panels are no longer eligible for Referral awards" as of September 18th. The company's only active program at the moment is for the Solar Roof, which awards referrers with monetary rewards of up to $500 and free Powerwalls.
INDUSTRY
Autoblog

Acura sold all 300 of the NSX Type S, reportedly in 24 hours

If you were hoping to nab one of the last Acura NSX supercars, Acura has confirmed to Autoblog that it has already sold out the entire allocation of 300 NSX Type S models that were slated for America. However, you might still have a remote chance. "We have seen tremendous...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Ferrari could launch a LaFerrari-based, 330 P4-inspired limited model

Lamborghini's born-again Countach might not be the only retro-styled Italian supercar we'll see in 2021. Unverified rumors claim that arch nemesis Ferrari is putting the final touches on a limited-edition model that will bring the spirit and design of the 330 P4 into the 21st century. Absolutely nothing is official...
CARS
Autoblog

What the ID.Life concept reveals about Volkswagen's design direction

One of the stars of the 2021 Munich auto show was the Volkswagen ID.Life, a concept built to preview an entry-level electric car aimed at a relatively young target audience. While it might not reach production exactly as you see it in our gallery, it illustrates the direction that the German firm's design language will take in the coming years.
CARS
Autoblog

How to park your supercar like a pro

A Lamborghini Aventador parked in north London. Even the slightest scratch or ding on supercars can cost tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Matt Farah is something of a parking expert. In his 10 years as an automotive authority and podcast host, he has reviewed, owned, raced, and filmed reviews of more than 1,500 cars without a single parking mishap.
CARS

