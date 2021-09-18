CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Christmas dinners ‘could be cancelled’ thanks to CO2 shortage

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eolpY_0c0MYcMQ00
Christmas dinners could be ‘cancelled’ due to the shortage (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Christmas dinners could be “cancelled” due to the shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), the owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has said.

A sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire – which produce CO2 as a by-product – have shut, cutting supply to the food industry.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, says this, combined with a shortage of workers, will affect the supply of Turkeys for Christmas.

CO2 is essential to the humane slaughter of livestock, extends the shelf-life of products and is vital to cooling systems for refrigeration purposes, industry leaders have said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnJcl_0c0MYcMQ00
The owner of Bernard Matthews has spoken out about shortages (Chris Radburn/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Boparan said: “There are less than 100 days left until Christmas and Bernard Matthews and my other poultry businesses are working harder than ever before to try and recruit people to maintain food supplies.

“Nothing has fundamentally changed since I spoke about this issue in July. In fact, I take no pleasure in pointing out that the gaps on the shelves I warned about then are getting bigger by the day.

“The supply of Bernard Matthews turkeys this Christmas was already compromised as I need to find 1,000 extra workers to process supplies. Now with no CO2 supply, Christmas will be cancelled.

“The CO2 issue is a massive body blow and puts us at breaking point, it really does – that’s poultry, beef, pork, as well as the wider food industry.

“Without CO2, the bottom line is there is less throughput and with our sector already compromised with lack of labour, this potentially tips us over the edge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEUe2_0c0MYcMQ00
Mr Boparan said the CO2 shortage is a ‘body blow’ to the industry (PA) (PA Archive)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had meetings on Saturday with a number of industry leaders over the CO2 shortage.

He said on Twitter there is no “cause for immediate concern” over the supply of gas in the UK.

But Mr Boparan went on to say: “When poultry cannot be processed it means they must be kept on farms where there are potential implications for animal welfare, so the overall effect is welfare compromised and greatly reduced supply. Ready meals lose that vital shelf life. There is potential for massive food waste across the board.

“This is clearly a national security issue and unlike the labour supply crisis, where the Government response to our sector has been disappointing to say the least, it has to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“I’d like to see CO2 supplies prioritised for the food sector so UK supply can be maintained and for the Government to support these fertiliser plants who are saying they’ve switched off because of the rising price of natural gas.

“It really beggars belief when such a key infrastructure operation can arbitrarily decide to switch off the taps because of price inflation. It is irresponsible and catastrophic for our sector.

“We can’t just down tools because of inflation. In my businesses, you have to roll up your sleeves as best you can and tackle it head-on. Giving up and saying ‘inflation is too high’ is not an option.”

He added: “It’s tough enough having one hand tied behind our backs by simply not having enough people to supply food.

“With the CO2 on top of this, both hands are tied. Government need to act now or we’ll have another cancelled Christmas.”

Ian Wright, the chief executive of the UK Food and Drink Federation, told BBC Radio 4 on Saturday the Government needs to make an “intervention” on gas prices.

He went on to say: “Assuming that doesn’t happen, I would have thought that the impacts would be felt probably not by this time next week, but into the week after that.

“And of course, that’s concerning because we’re beginning to get into the pre-Christmas supply period when warehouses begin to pick up, build up their stocks, ready for the push to Christmas a few weeks later.”

A Defra spokesman said: “We are aware of the issues faced by some businesses and are working closely with industry to provide support and advice.

“We have had extensive meetings with representatives from the meat production and processing sectors, and we are continuing those conversations over the weekend.

“The UK benefits from having access to highly diverse sources of gas supply to ensure households, businesses and heavy industry get the energy they need at a fair price.

“Our exposure to volatile global gas prices underscores the importance of our plan to build a strong, home-grown renewable energy sector to further reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.”

Comments / 264

juppy
6d ago

right, because Christmas is about nothing but food. remember how, under Obama, saying Merry Christmas was politically incorrect? see any similarities yet?? this is Obama third term. he said so himself about four months ago.

Reply(32)
136
Joyce Gillum
6d ago

oh that's just great!!! welp! thank God I learned how to cook on an 1798 iron stove! old time wood stove.people better start reading up how to cook with out the conveniences of the modern world! we are going backwards folks!🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(12)
73
Gary Hewett
6d ago

CO2 shortage? how is that ever happen our cars burp it out we breathe it out plants breathe it in. is this the downfall to the green New deal?

Reply(11)
27
Related
Wired UK

The UK’s CO2 shortage was entirely predictable

Earlier this week, the UK government announced it was offering £200m to businesses to help them reduce their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. At the same time, the government gave an unspecified figure totalling “tens of millions” to a fertiliser manufacturer so it can produce huge volumes of CO2 as soon as possible. So while encouraging us all to cut CO2 emissions, the government has also been desperately worried about exhausting supplies of the gas altogether.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Don't panic… but don't go lower than a quarter of a tank! Warning for drivers as ministers 'prepare for the worst' amid Winter of Discontent fears with BP saying fuel rationing is on the way and growing calls for the ARMY to step in

Downing Street today signalled it is bracing for a 'winter of discontent' after BP was forced to ration fuel and shut stations, supermarkets warned of food shortages and more energy firms went bust amid rising gas prices. The Petrol Retailers Association warned drivers to 'keep a quarter of a tank'...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain's M&S confident of full supply of turkeys this Christmas

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) expects to receive all of the turkeys it has ordered for Christmas despite industry supply chain disruption including a shortage of carbon dioxide, it said on Wednesday. “We remain confident we will have a full supply of turkeys this...
GAS PRICE
BBC

Coca-Cola in NI 'not impacted by CO2 shortage'

Coca-Cola has said production at its Lambeg facility in County Antrim has not been affected by the shortage of CO2 (carbon dioxide). Farms, food, drink producers and supermarkets have warned a shortage could lead to significant disruption. The industry has said it could impact the manufacture and supply of fresh...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
BBC

CO2 shortage massive risk to animal welfare in Wales, says minister

A shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) poses a "massive animal health and welfare" issue in Wales, the country's agriculture minister has said. Lesley Griffiths said abattoirs could be hit but the levers to act were with UK ministers in London. Ministers from the Welsh and UK governments discussed the crisis...
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacture.co.uk

CO2 shortage problems not over yet - what now?

The shortage of food-grade CO2 has not been fully solved, despite the Government claiming a coup in terms of brokering a deal to restart its production. We explore the problems that remain and the future implications for the food industry. No sooner had the mainstream media reported the food industry's...
FOOD SAFETY
US News and World Report

UK Energy Crisis: Govt in CO2 Deal to Avert Food Shortages

LONDON (AP) — The British government agreed Tuesday to support an American-owned firm that produces much of the U.K.'s carbon dioxide, a deal designed to avert shortages of meat, poultry and packaged foods amid a crisis triggered by soaring energy costs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government would provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2#Food Processing#Inflation#Food And Drink#Sisters Food Group#Turkeys For Christmas#Twitter#Bbc Radio 4
BBC

Gas crisis: Pig farmers fear they may have to cull animals

Pig farmers fear they may soon have to start killing their animals because of a carbon dioxide shortage at abattoirs caused by soaring gas prices. CO2 is widely used in the food and drinks industry, including for stunning animals at abattoirs before slaughter. But some CO2 suppliers have halted production...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Poultry Site

Turkeys won't be on the UK’s Christmas menu if CO2 shortage persists

Kelly, who hatches 2 million of his own breed KellyBronze birds a year, accounting for 27% of all turkeys sold at Christmas, said CO2 was used in the slaughter process and more importantly to keep the product fresh. "Carbon dioxide is used to extend shelf life, so when you put...
WORLD
CNN

Gas prices in the UK could trigger food shortages within weeks

London (CNN Business) — UK supermarkets could face shortages of meat and other fresh food within weeks after soaring gas prices prompted a major US fertilizer manufacturer to suspend production, turning off most of Britain's supply of carbon dioxide to the food and drink industry in the process. Illinois-based CF...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whtc.com

UK could provide financial support to CO2 producer

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain could look at providing some kind of economic support for the U.S. company that provides 60% of its carbon dioxide, CF Industries, after it was hit by the surge in gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. CF has halted its operations at two...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Chicken King warns Christmas could be cancelled over carbon dioxide crisis

The founder of one of Britain’s biggest food producers has warned that the growing carbon dioxide crisis – coupled with the continuing lack of labour supply – could jeopardise food supplies and ruin Christmas unless the Government intervenes to solve the crisis. Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner of Bernard Matthews...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

British food industry demands government action over CO2 shortage

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s food industry called on the government to subsidise carbon dioxide (CO2) production during a spike in gas prices or risk the collapse of the country’s meat industries. A surge in gas prices has forced two British fertiliser plants to shut, stripping food producers of the CO2...
WORLD
The Independent

Beer, fizzy drinks and meat supplies threatened as CO2 shortage deepens OLD

The UK is bracing itself for a severe shortage of CO2 gas impacting supplies of beer, fizzy drink and meat, according to reports.Supermarkets shelves and restaurants are expected to be affected this week given that the gas is instrumental to the production of carbonated drinks and meat processing.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was on Thursday warned of the shortages caused by the closure of two major fertiliser plants this week.The government said it had a close eye on the situation, adding the country had access to CO2 beyond the plants. A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring...
FOOD SAFETY
Reuters

UK's meat industry warns CO2 shortage could hit food supplies

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's meat industry on Friday warned that an impending shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) could cause massive disruption to food supplies within two weeks. The gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life,...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy