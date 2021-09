Rockstar Games have been teasing their upcoming remake of Grand Theft Auto 5 for months, but not everyone is too happy about its existence. The launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles has brought about an interesting trend. While fresh AAA titles are grabbing players with incredible fidelity and features, Rockstar Games have diverted their collective resources into titles of the past. Rumors of an original GTA trilogy are all but officially confirmed and players are clambering to return to the vistas of the sixth generation era.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO