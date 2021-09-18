CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men with gunshot wounds pronounced dead in Ohio

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are asking for help from the public in solving the shooting deaths of three men in Ohio.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to a report of gunfire in the Pendleton neighborhood at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found the three victims with gunshot wounds. Fire department personnel responded and determined that all three were deceased at the scene. Further details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

Police on Saturday afternoon identified the three as 20-year-old Demarian Edwards, 20-year-old Tyler McIntosh and 24-year-old Jisaiah Jordan.

Homicide detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.

The Associated Press

