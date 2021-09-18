CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Grand jury indicts boyfriend in death of Shakopee woman

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a man on first-degree murder charges in the gruesome death of his girlfriend in Shakopee.

The Star Tribune reports the jury indicted Alexis Saborit, 42, on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend America Mafalda Thayer. His bail also was raised from $2.5 million to $4 million.

Saborit is accused of beheading Thayer in a vehicle in front of onlookers near downtown Shakopee on July 28 as the two were on the way to his court appearance for felony charges alleging that he had set fire to the couple’s apartment during a confrontation with police in Shakopee.

The jury heard from just over a dozen witnesses before they issued the indictment Friday. Witnesses included a neighbor who was able to record Saborit pulling a body out of his vehicle.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

