VIDEO: San Francisco Police Break Up Early Morning Sideshow in Rincon Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New video shows San Francisco police and fire units converging to stop a sideshow that was happening in Rincon Hill early Saturday morning.

The sideshow activity took place at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Fremont streets in the Rincon Hill neighborhood, not far from the Bay Bridge and I-80.

Video showed dozens of vehicles and people gathered at the intersection as cars peeled out and circled each with screeching tires.

Before long, police units converged on the area, but the streets were too congested with vehicles stopped near the sideshow for patrol cars to get close, initially leaving police a block away.

People on foot and in vehicles were seen leaving the area as police approached. Eventually, SFPD SUVs and a SFFD truck were able to enter the intersection and stop any further stunts. However, most of the cars that gathered for the sideshow activity fled the scene, with some cars actually passing between police units as they left.

So far, there has been no word from San Francisco police regarding the sideshow activity or if anyone was cited or arrested at the scene.