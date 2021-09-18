CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

By Marc Farzetta
 6 days ago
The Broncos vs Jaguars live stream has Teddy Bridgewater trying to start his Broncos career with two straight wins, as Trevor Lawrence looks to avoid starting his NFL career with two straight losses. Only one will be successful in achieving their goal in this NFL live stream. Broncos vs Jaguars...

www.tomsguide.com

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (9/19/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (9/19/21) It is hard to imagine this will be a competitive game after both teams’ Week 1 outing. The Jaguars were hammered by a team that some people did not think would win one game in the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Denver comfortably handled the New York Giants on the road. Conventional wisdom tells us that this game should have a double-digit scoring margin by the end; however, the NFL has already brought us many weird games with weird results. If Jacksonville wants to win, it will have to utilize James Robinson much, much more. The Jags relied too heavily on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence who needs to be eased into things a bit more. Under no circumstances should Lawrence have thrown over 50 times in his first NFL game. The Broncos don’t have too many fixes to make as the offense clicked and the defense applied significant pressure. This game’s outcome is leaning heavily in one direction, but Week 1 showed that anything is possible, so it is worth diving a little deeper into this matchup.
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
