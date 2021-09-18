CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF Review: Huda’s Salon is a Riveting, Topical Spy Thriller

By Dan Mecca
thefilmstage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong live the socially-minded political thriller! Thanks to filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad, this long underserved sub-genre––once perfected by directors like Hitchcock, Pakula, and Weir––feels briefly resurrected thanks to his new picture Huda’s Salon. Set in the West Bank and based on true events, the film concerns Palestinian housewife Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi) and the circumstances that are set in motion after a fateful trip to a local salon run by a woman named Huda (Manal Awad).

thefilmstage.com

