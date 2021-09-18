TIFF Review: Huda’s Salon is a Riveting, Topical Spy Thriller

Blaine Thurier’s Kicking Blood may wear the cloak of a straightforward vampire tale, offering a modern spin on traditional tropes, but it is really a story of addiction. Growing tired of eternal life, Anna (Alanna Bale) works at a library to pass the time when she is not out hunting for prey with fellow hipster bloodsuckers Nina (Ella Jonas Farlinger) and Boris (Benjamin Sutherland). The trio approach their bloodlust the same way druggies are looking to score that next high. By all accounts Robbie (Luke Bilyk), would make a perfect victim for Anna as he is an alcoholic who seemingly has nothing left to live for. However, when Anna and Robbie meet, they each see something in the other that just might give them the strength to break free of the vices that shackle them.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO