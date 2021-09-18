CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Zdeno Chara, 44, returning to Islanders on 1-year contract

By STEPHEN WHYNO
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMFeG_0c0MSrzz00
Islanders Chara Hockey FILE- In this April 17, 2021, file photo, Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, in Philadelphia. Chara is returning to the team he started his career with after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders. It will be the 44-year-old 24th NHL season. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File) (Chris Szagola)

Zdeno Chara pondered his future, talked to his family and decided a blast from his past was the right choice for where to play a 24th NHL season.

Chara agreed to terms with the New York Islanders on a one-year deal Saturday, returning 25 years later to the organization that drafted him, to chase the Stanley Cup one more time at age 44.

“It’s kind of full circle,” Chara said. “Who would know that this would kind of work out the way it did after 20-some years?”

It worked out with the Islanders after Chara ultimately decided not to hang up his skates and picked them over other interested teams. Playing on Long Island allows Chara to be somewhat close to his family in Boston and contribute for a contender that has been on the verge of reaching the final the past two playoffs.

“It’s a very solid group with strong leadership and strong core players that have been part of the Islanders for a long time,” Chara said. “It’s a well-structured and cultured team now, and for sure they’ve been making a lot of noise around the league."

Chara was a third-round pick of the Islanders in 1996 and made his debut with them the next year before being traded to Ottawa in 2001. He still feels grateful for that opportunity.

“It was my first team, my first NHL experiences,” Chara said. “We were going through some different phases at that time, but I learned a lot from that.”

The big Slovak defenseman will look to win the Cup again just over a decade since hoisting it as Boston’s captain. The Bruins let their longtime captain leave in free agency last fall following 14 seasons, and Chara went to Washington to play for a year with the Capitals.

Chara showed he still had gas in the tank by averaging more than 18 minutes a night and playing 55 of the 56 games on the condensed, shortened schedule. By continuing his career, Chara could play in the Olympics for the fourth time, but he said training camp and the NHL season are his focus, not the chance to go to Beijing.

But what actually persuaded him to keep playing?

“I love the game,” Chara said. “I have passion for the game and believe that I can still play. Those are the things you need. I think you don’t need to say much besides having love for the game and having passion for it and wanting to win.”

Far removed from winning the Norris Trophy in 2009, Chara gives New York valuable veteran depth on the left side of the blue line. The Islanders reached the semifinals each of the past two seasons, losing both times to eventual champion Tampa Bay.

It has been a summer of deft salary cap management by 78-year-old general manager Lou Lamoriello, who traded Nick Leddy to Detroit for Richard Panik, added Zach Parise after his buyout by Minnesota and re-signed Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas and Adam Pelech.

The Islanders start the season on a 13-game road trip before opening their sparkling new arena at Belmont Park in November. Assuming Chara is in the lineup for at least one home game and plays at Seattle during the Kraken's inaugural season, those arenas will be the 43rd and 44th different NHL arenas he has played a game in.

Chara still has a few jerseys from his first stint with the Islanders, a different era under previous ownership, and knows the franchise has taken major steps since. Coming full circle allows him to experience those changes firsthand and try to bring the Cup back to Long Island for the first time since the early 1980s glory days as the only player on the roster who was alive then.

“You never know how your career will evolve and how it will end up, but obviously nobody can really imagine to be kind of finishing where they start," Chara said. "It just worked out that way, and I’m glad it did.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
985thesportshub.com

Report: Zdeno Chara signs free agency deal, will play 24th NHL season

Zdeno Chara isn’t ready to hang up the skates quite yet. At 44-years-old, the former Bruins captain was the oldest player in the NHL last season, his 23rd in the league. On Saturday, Chara signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, as first reported by Kevin Weeks of ESPN. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.
NHL
FanSided

Islanders redemption story: Welcome back home Zdeno Chara

Everyone loves a redemption story. Here is the odd part of this one, it is a part of a more significant organizational redemption. The New York Islanders were victims of several sins in the 90s and early 2000s but, trading Zdeno Chara away was one of the biggest. For me,...
NHL
Newsday

Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara comes home to Islanders

Zdeno Chara never planned to finish where he started. Two decades later, though, the 6-9, 250-pound defenseman is thrilled to be rejoining the Islanders. "Well, it’s kind of a full circle," Chara, 44, said Saturday on a Zoom teleconference to announce his one-year deal. "Who would know that this would work out the way it did after 20-some years, but I’m certainly very honored and humbled to be an Islander again."
NHL
NBC Sports

Chara leaves Caps for Islanders

Zdeno Chara's brief stint with the Capitals is now officially over. The New York Islanders announced Saturday that they had agreed to terms with the veteran defenseman on a one-year contract. Chara was a surprise free agent last year when he decided not to accept a lesser role with the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
bardown.com

Zdeno Chara played his first game with the Isles before a handful of current Isles were even born

Zdeno Chara, Noah Dobson , (Photos by B Winkler/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images, Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images) There are a few guys around the NHL that just keep going and going and going. While father-time-combatant poster boy Jaromir Jagr has returned to the Czech Republic (where he just scored as a 49 year old), there are three remaining NHLers that debuted in the 90s; Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Zdeno Chara.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Back Where it All Started! Former Bruin Zdeno Chara Signs Deal with Isles

Zdeno Chara is going back to where it all started. The veteran defenseman signed a 1-year deal with the New York Islanders on Saturday morning. It had been unclear if Chara would return for his another NHL season or if he would hang up his skates. Chara was drafted by...
NHL
FanSided

Islanders Good Short-Term Move Signing Zdeno Chara

The New York Islanders have dropped a September surprise. The blue and orange have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran blueliner Zdeno Chara. It’s a good short-term move for the Islanders. The New York Islanders had an opening on left defense when they traded Nick Leddy early...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Nick Leddy
bleachernation.com

Toews Still the No. 1? Chara Heads to the Islanders, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Just your friendly reminder that the Chicago Blackhawks open training camp THIS WEEK on Thursday. It’s so close, I can almost hear the skates carving up the ice at the Fifth Third Arena now. As we approach the beginning of training camp and the beginning of the regular season, there are a number of positions that will be up for grabs in the Chicago lineup. We’ve started looking at some of those positions as we get ready for camp, starting with the backup goaltender spot behind Marc-André Fleury. We still have a few more to breakdown before Thursday’s opening of camp.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Chara Back with Islanders, Palmieri Question & More

A career comes full circle as former New York Islander, Zdeno Chara, signs back with the team that drafted him in the 1996 NHL Draft. Is Kyle Palmieri an upgrade for Jordan Eberle or a substitute?. These stories and more in today’s daily links!. Zdeno Chara is going back to...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

VHN Daily: Zdeno Chara returns home; When does Jack Eichel leave?

The NHL is getting busy as training camps are ready to one next week. Teams are continuing to tweak their rosters, as was the case on Long Island as the Islanders brought back defenseman Zdeno Chara’s career full circle signing the veteran to a one-year deal. Teams are also keeping...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovak#Kraken#Ap Hockey#Twitter#The Associated Press
eyesonisles.com

Islanders look back: Butch Goring warned Isles not to trade Zdeno Chara

Back in 2019, former New York Islanders head coach Butch Goring spoke with Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe about Zdeno Chara. It was just after Chara’s 42nd birthday and Dupont wanted to get to why Chara has been able to be a force at this advanced (for the NHL) age.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

FHN Today: Panthers prospects split, Chara back to the Islanders

There was a lot going on in the NHL this weekend as teams gear up for the start of training camp. Locally, the Panthers prospects split a pair of games north of Tampa while on the national stage, Zdeno Chara is headed back to where it all started as he signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
NHL
Empire Sports Media

Zdeno Chara could add extra element for Islanders’ special teams

The Zdeno Chara era — the second coming of it — is set to begin Thursday when the Islanders open training camp for the 2021-22 season. It’s an exciting time for the 44-year-old, as he’s joining an Isles’ squad that has hopes of lifting the Stanley Cup this year after coming close the last two years. And there’s been a lot of chatter about how Chara will be used in the defensive rotation by head coach Barry Trotz.
NHL
fullpresscoverage.com

NHL Notebook: Kirill Kaprizov Gets Paid And Zdeno Chara Heads Back To The Island

The start of NHL training camps are here and we are only a few weeks now from the start of the 2021-22 NHL Regular Season. Preseason action begins this upcoming weekend. Not to mention prospect tournaments have been going on as well. With that being said there were some notable players yet to be signed but finally did prior to the start of training. Let us dive into the news and notes version of the NHL Notebook featuring Kirill Kaprizov getting paid, Zdeno Chara heads back to where it started, Elvis Merzlikins has a long-term gig, Zach Parise finally signs, and much more.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
FanSided

Islanders put Zdeno Chara and Noah Dobson together at camp

Yesterday was the first day of New York Islanders training camp, but today was the first day of the on-ice portion of camp. And while you should never take lines or pairs too seriously from the first day of training camp, seeing Noah Dobson and Zdeno Chara together is incredible.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Here’s Why Barry Trotz Paired Zdeno Chara and Noah Dobson Together

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Just the idea of Zdeno Chara and Noah Dobson being paired together was sure to get any New York Islander fans excited. When Barry Trotz actually did it on day one of training camp, it caught the attention of plenty on social media. Chara comes to...
NHL
Daily Free Press

Off the Post: Zdeno Chara back for more

You can’t get rid of Zdeno Chara. The 6-foot-9 veteran blueliner will start the 2021-22 campaign on the team where his career was born. The New York Islanders signed Chara to a one-year contract, undoubtedly adding depth to their roster and a feel-good storyline to the season. The Islanders already...
NHL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy