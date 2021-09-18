Eagles sign DE Josh Sweat to three-year, $40M extension

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For the second-straight week, the Eagles have extended a member of their 2018 draft class. The team announced Saturday morning that they’ve agreed to a three-year extension with defensive end Josh Sweat.

The three-year deal is worth $40M and includes $26.9M in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sweat received a $10M signing bonus as part of the deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal contains $2M in incentives “based on consecutive years of seven sacks,” boosting the maximum value to $42M, per Rapoport. The extension will keep the 24-year-old in Philly through at least the 2024 season.

Sweat was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles in 2018, and after barely playing during his rookie season, he found a role in Philly over the past two campaigns. Sweat appeared in 30 games (three starts) for the Eagles over the past two years, collecting 59 tackles, 10 sacks, 22 QB hits, 16 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Those numbers were collected despite the fact that Sweat played on only 35 percent of his team’s defensive snaps in 2019 and 38 percent of the defensive snaps in 2020.

The pass-rusher appeared in more than 50 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps during their Week 1 win over the Falcons, collecting six total tackles.

Last Saturday, the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $64M extension with offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, a 2018 seventh-round pick.