Browns work out Brian Hill, two other running backs

Brian Hill is among the running backs who auditioned for the Browns. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have one of the best running back pairings in the NFL, but that didn’t stop the team from auditioning some backs this week. According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out running backs Brian Hill, Ryquell Armstead and Artavis Pierce. That trio was joined by five other players, including linebacker Reuben Foster.

Hill, 25, has the most experience among that grouping of running backs. The veteran had spent most of his career in Atlanta, and he finished his stint with the Falcons by having a career year. Hill finished the 2020 campaign having collected a career-high 664 yards from scrimmage to go along with one touchdown. Hill signed with the Titans this past offseason but landed on IR before the conclusion of the preseason. He was released from IR earlier this month.

Armstead got into 16 games as a rookie with the Jaguars in 2019, finishing with 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He sat out the 2020 season while dealing with issues from COVID-19, and after getting claimed by the Giants in May, he was waived by his new team in June. Pierce, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Oregon State, saw time in five games with the Bears last season, rushing for 34 yards and one touchdown on six carries.

The Browns also worked out safety Josh Shaw and guards Tristen Hoge, Sam Jones and Chad Slade.