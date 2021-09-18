Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Cast Iron Turntable features a powerful motor and durable chassis
Explore a wonderful new music accessory in your home: the Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Cast Iron Turntable. Its motor uses components found on US military’s anti-ballistic missile defense systems and deep space telescopes for unbelievable durability. Comprising of a 25 mm bearing spindle, this motor leads to musical accuracy. So you’ll hear songs how the artists intended them. Moreover, the Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Turntable comprises of a cast iron chassis and ceramic finish that’s developed for use on firearms and vehicle components. In fact, its chassis provides a unique appearance and adds character. All the while, its hollow chambers, which are filled with a unique liquid, minimize vibrations. Overall, combine your music listening experience with a beautiful home accessory.thegadgetflow.com
