Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Cast Iron Turntable features a powerful motor and durable chassis

By Amy Poole
 6 days ago
Explore a wonderful new music accessory in your home: the Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Cast Iron Turntable. Its motor uses components found on US military’s anti-ballistic missile defense systems and deep space telescopes for unbelievable durability. Comprising of a 25 mm bearing spindle, this motor leads to musical accuracy. So you’ll hear songs how the artists intended them. Moreover, the Oswalds Mill Audio K3 Turntable comprises of a cast iron chassis and ceramic finish that’s developed for use on firearms and vehicle components. In fact, its chassis provides a unique appearance and adds character. All the while, its hollow chambers, which are filled with a unique liquid, minimize vibrations. Overall, combine your music listening experience with a beautiful home accessory.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

