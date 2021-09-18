CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Women who took MAGA hat, tore up Trump sign get probation

By Wilmington News Journal
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware women who confronted supporters of former President Donald Trump and took a “Make America Great Again” hat from them at the 2020 Democratic National Convention have been sentenced to probation. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were seen ripping apart a Trump poster and taking a red MAGA hat from Trump supporters who were protesting Joe Biden’s victory as the Democratic nominee for president. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Winslow and Amy were each sentenced Friday on misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes. Neither will serve time in jail.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Society
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Five takeaways from Arizona's audit results

The Arizona Senate on Friday heard testimony from the firm it hired to conduct a so-called audit of more than 2 million votes cast in Maricopa County during the 2020 elections, the latest in a cavalcade of election disinformation spread at the behest of former President Trump . The audit...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy