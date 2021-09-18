What’s fancy about context transition in DAX?

“True optimization is the revolutionary contribution of modern research to decision processes.” — George Dantzig. I was intrigued by the concept of optimization when I attended the course Operations Research (OR) during my undergraduate studies in Mechanical Engineering half a decade ago. The main reason this course was fascinating to me was that it dealt with solving real-world problems such as optimizing the workflow in a factory, supply chain management, scheduling flights in an airport, travelling salesman problem, etc. Operations Research deals with how to make decisions efficiently through the use of different mathematical techniques or algorithms. In a real-world setting, this could mean maximizing (profit, yield) or minimizing (losses, risks) the given expression while satisfying the constraints such as costs, time, and resource allocation.
