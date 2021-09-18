CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Rangers EXCLUSIVE: Lance Lynn Reflects On His 'Awesome' Time In Texas

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 6 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — Over the past few years, the Texas Rangers have struck gold on a few three-year deals for pitchers who were looking for a fresh start elsewhere. But the one the Rangers hit on more than any other was when they signed Lance Lynn to a three-year, $30 million contract ahead of the 2019 season.

In two seasons with the Rangers, Lynn not only revived his career, but took it to a whole new level. Lynn became a Cy Young candidate in both seasons with the Rangers and proved himself to still be a legitimate workhorse that can pitch atop just about any rotation in baseball.

With the Rangers heading for a full-fledged rebuild, they opted to cash in on Lynn's value last winter and traded him to the Chicago White Sox for Dane Dunning and Avery Weems.

In his first time visiting Globe Life Field since he left, Lynn still appreciates and values his short-yet-impactful time with the Rangers. After all, Lynn will forever hold a place in Rangers history as the starting pitcher of the final game at Choctaw Stadium (née The Ballpark in Arlington) and the first game at Globe Life Field, earning the win in both.

But despite the Cy Young nominations and the honor of christening a new ballpark, there's just one thing that was missing for Lynn.

"I would have loved to win more," Lynn said in an exclusive interview with InsideTheRangers.com. "My time here was awesome. Great people. Great organization. I had a lot of friends that I took with me when I left.

"Bobby Wilson and I go way back. We've been able to stay in touch and all that. The pitchers are the big ones I've stayed in touch with, so I've texted with Jordan Lyles and [others]. It's good to see everybody. I'm just trying to come in and enjoy the weekend."

We've seen several former Rangers make their returns to Texas this season. Rougned Odor came back as a member of the New York Yankees and was greeted kindly by the Rangers faithful. Elvis Andrus made his return in June with the Oakland A's and received a welcome only fit for a king.

As Lynn makes his return to Texas, with a start on Saturday night on the docket, Lynn's just trying to make it as simple as possible.

"It's just another series; another place to go," Lynn said. "But when you know the whole staff and everyone here and you get to go back and see people you think very highly of and you enjoyed being around, those time are always fun. So when I knew we were coming down here, I was obviously looking forward to it.

"I know that the team is a little different, personnel-wise, than I was with last year. There's some new faces, but there's also some guys on the team that I still think very highly of and have good friendships with. So it's fun to come back."

Of course, no conversation with Lance Lynn should go without talking pitching. As Lynn goes into Saturday night's start, he carries with him a 2.50 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 4.9 bWAR. He's as formidable a foe on the mound that he was in his two seasons with the Rangers. What's special about Lynn is his ability to throw almost exclusively fastballs (a four-seam, two-seam and cutter) in an era where pitchers are using breaking balls and offspeed stuff more than ever.

In his two season with Texas, Lynn increased his fastball usage from 87.5 percent in 2019 to 90.5 percent in 2020. This season, with a deep Chicago team, Lynn is throwing his three fastballs 92.4 percent of the time.

Needless to say, Lynn is the best in the game at attacking hitters with a variation of fastballs.

"I think the big thing is hitters aren't comfortable because they don't know which one is coming or which side of the plate," Lynn explained. "Hitters are more comfortable when they know you like to throw slow stuff and they know your fastball stays on one side of the plate. You just try to make sure you command the ball on both sides of the plate, in and out, up and down. If you do that, the hitter can't sit on you and they can't get comfortable. That's the main thing: trying to make sure that they've gotta cover all four corners of the strike zone. If you do that, you're going to have a good chance to be successful."

On Saturday night, expect a warm reception from the Rangers faithful for Lance Lynn. Even though Globe Life Field will be a comfortable 72 degrees, also expect a high dosage of heat.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A Record Streak of Extra-Base Hits

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers set one of those team records that you don’t realize is a team record. On September 24, 2001, the Seattle Mariners broke a four-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Rangers at The Ballpark in Arlington. The Mariners were on their way to the playoffs and were considered one of the best teams in baseball, if not the best team in the American League. The Rangers had already seen the departure of manager Johnny Oates and had 70 wins.
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Back-to-Back AL West Champs ... Again

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers clinched their second straight American League West championship, and the fifth in their history. On September 23, 2011, the Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners at home, 5-3, whittling their magic number to clinch the AL West crown to just one Rangers win or one Angels loss. The Rangers’ defense of their 2010 AL West title was nearly complete. The Rangers had to wait.
BASEBALL
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Blyleven's No-Hits The Angels

On this date in Texas Rangers history, pitcher Bert Blyleven threw the second no-hitter in franchise history. The game was on September 22, 1977, as the Rangers were in Anaheim to play the California Angels. While he didn’t throw in this game, future no-hit king and future Rangers legend Nolan Ryan was on the Angels roster. He had already thrown three no-hitters to that point in his career.
BASEBALL
InsideTheRangers

'Outclassed': Recent Struggles A Harsh Reminder For Young Rangers

Unless the Texas Rangers close out the 2021 season with an 8-3 record, it will be the first 100-loss season for the club since 1973. 100 losses seemed inevitable a few weeks ago, but when the Rangers went on a 9-4 run from August 29-September 12, which included a 6-3 road trip, it looked like the club may avoid the century mark.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: The End of The Jeff Banister Era

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the club dismissed manager Jeff Banister. The moment came on September 21, 2018, as the Rangers were stumbling toward a 67-win season. By the time the Rangers released Banister, the Rangers were 64-88. Don Wakamatsu would take over for the remainder of the season, and the Rangers went 3-7 in their final 10 games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Jordan Lyles
InsideTheRangers

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Texas Rangers (55-96) at New York Yankees (85-67) TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.52 ERA) NYY: RHP Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA) Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July....
BASEBALL
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Lose To Gallo And Yankees 4-3 In Opener

The Texas Rangers (55-94) lost to the New York Yankees (83-67) 4-3 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Monday night, as they saw the familiar face of former Ranger Joey Gallo for the first time since he was traded to the Yankees. The Rangers were able to manage seven...
BASEBALL
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Two Home Run Milestones In One Game

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers powered up and hit two home run milestones as they faced the Oakland Athletics. On September 19, 1998, the Rangers and the A's played to a 8-4 Oakland victory. But, the Rangers were on their way to a second American League West title in three years, and two players hit interesting career milestones.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Pitching Bounces Back As Rangers Edge White Sox, 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have struggled during this seven-game homestand, but bounced back in a big way on Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. It's the Rangers' first victory over Chicago this season. The Rangers offense has been sputtering over the past few...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#Cy Young#The Chicago White Sox#Globe Life Field#Insidetherangers Com#The New York Yankees#The Oakland A
InsideTheRangers

How Does Jon Daniels React to Rangers Fans' Doubts?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2021 regular season is wrapping up. For the Texas Rangers, it's been a year dedicated to evaluation, growth and development. In some ways, it's gone very well. The vast improvement in the farm system highlights that sentiment. The big league record, on the other hand, shows the lack of established talent in Arlington.
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Pounded Once Again By Astros In 12-1 Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have played the Houston Astros for the 19th and final time this season. Based off the way this final series has gone, it's probably for the best. The Rangers were trampled by their in-state rivals once again, this time by a score of 12-1....
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Arihara Struggles In Rangers 7-2 Loss To Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas — In their final series of the 2021 season, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros have traded lopsided victories. Houston won Monday night's game, 15-1. The Rangers won Tuesday night by a score of 8-1. Now on Wednesday, the Astros returned the favor with a 7-2 victory at Globe Life Field.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Ryan's No. 34 Retired

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers retired Nolan Ryan’s No. 34 at The Ballpark in Arlington. That moment came on September 15, 1996, three years after Ryan’s retirement from baseball after the 1993 season. It was the culmination of a four-day ‘Nolan Ryan Appreciation Weekend’ that saw a contingent of Rangers luminaries and his former teammates take part.
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Strike Back With Long Ball, Clobber Astros 8-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers didn't wait very long to get some revenge after a 15-1 thrashing by their division rival Houston Astros. The Rangers put together a complete performance, trampling the Astros by a score of 8-1. The Texas lineup only managed seven hits on the night, but made each one of them count. Three of those hits, in particular, decided the game.
ARLINGTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
175
Followers
639
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy