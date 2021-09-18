CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fleetwood fight back to claim dramatic draw against Sunderland

 6 days ago
Ross Stewart opened the scoring for Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Ged Garner’s 97th-minute penalty saw Sunderland drop two points as Fleetwood fought back to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The Black Cats, who dropped to second in Sky Bet League One, edged ahead just before the 20-minute mark through Ross Stewart and doubled the lead when Aiden McGeady fired home from the spot.

Callum Morton scored for the hosts 10 minutes from time and Garner kept his cool when Fleetwood were handed a last-gasp chance from 12 yards.

Stewart’s fifth goal of the season put the visitors ahead from Elliot Embleton’s beautifully-teased free-kick, the striker towering over his marker to thump a header beyond Alex Cairns.

For Fleetwood, Morton had been denied by Sunderland keeper Thorben Hoffmann, who reacted sharply when the two faced off one-on-one but the visitors went into the break a goal to the good.

McGeady went close to doubling the lead on the hour mark when he cut in on his right foot and let fly, Cairns tipping over the crossbar.

On 75 minutes, a foul from Harrison Biggins on Luke O’Nien saw referee Neil Hair point to the spot and McGeady made no mistake with his penalty, despite a firm hand from Cairns.

Morton slotted in for Fleetwood to halve the deficit 10 minutes from time and, when the official awarded a second penalty of the afternoon for a handball in the box, Garner stepped up and salvaged a point for the hosts.

