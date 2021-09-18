CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kieron Morris shines as Tranmere see off Salford

 6 days ago
Kieron Morris starred for Tranmere (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Kieron Morris scored one and set-up another as Tranmere made it two wins from their last three Sky Bet League Two outings by beating Salford 2-0 in a fiery encounter that saw both teams finish the game with 10 men.

Morris opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th-minute and turned provider early in the second half with his left-footed cross being glanced home by the head of striker Elliott Nevitt.

Salford’s hopes of getting back into the match at 1-0 down were dealt a major blow in the 20th minute when Ibou Touray was given a straight red card for a high-footed challenge on Callum McManaman.

There was renewed optimism for the Ammies just before half-time after Tranmere midfielder Jay Spearing saw red for catching Matty Lund late in a 50-50.

But it proved to be short-lived as Nevitt’s diving header doubled Rovers’ advantage in the 48th minute and sealed a win that moves Micky Mellon’s side up to 11th in the table.

Salford, meanwhile, drop to 17th, just one point outside the relegation zone.

