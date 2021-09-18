CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Matt Taylor admits Exeter rode their luck against Sutton

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpmc8_0c0MOecw00
Matt Taylor admitted his side were fortunate to win (Tim Markland/PA) (PA Wire)

Exeter manager Matt Taylor admitted that his team were fortunate to beat Sutton, but was delighted his tactical change had the desired effect as the Grecians recorded a 2-0 victory.

The away side dominated for the first hour and missed several clear-cut chances as Exeter’s goal led a charmed life.

But when Taylor switched to a flat back four, Sam Nombe’s shot was turned in by defender Ben Goodliffe for an unfortunate own goal before Nombe bagged his first goal for the club six minutes from time.

“There are different ways to win a game of football and sometimes you need a bit of luck,” Taylor said. “You always need a lot of heart, which we showed a lot of today, and then a bit of quality came through at the end.

“We rode our luck and they had the chances. We rode our luck because they pushed us back to where we didn’t want to be and we couldn’t quite get out and had no real service or threat about us.

“It was important that we addressed a few things at half-time and then again at the start of the second half because we needed to. Sometimes you need to change things when it’s not working and we had waited long enough.”

On Nombe, the City boss added: “The first one was an own goal I think but people will see his name on the score sheet and we will also see his performances. He is only going to get better.

“That was only his third or fourth start for us and he is a young kid that is still learning, but he has a physicality that frightens the life out of centre halves. We have to earn the right to play and give him that service.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: “We were outstanding in the first half, they had one break on us and the keeper made a good save but that was the only time they really got into our half.

“We were on the front foot and had many different opportunities to score. We were a threat from set-pieces and Donovan (Wilson) has hit the bar. You can go on and on about the amount of chances we had and not to be in the lead at half-time was very hard to take.

“I thought the second half was as dominant up until the goal. Richie (Bennett) has been outstanding since he started with us, he got his two goals a week ago and certainly deserved one or two today.

“We had headers cleared off the line, looked a constant threat all day and we really quietened the crowd down and they scored against the run of play.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Jay at the double as Exeter crush Scunthorpe

Top scorer Matt Jay played a starring role as Exeter romped to a first away victory of the season, 4-0 at Scunthorpe. Goals either side of half-time saw the Grecians skipper set his side on the road to victory, with Josh Key and Timothee Dieng completing the rout in what was a ruthless display from the visitors.
SPORTS
vavel.com

Exeter City vs Sutton United preview: How to watch, team news, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Sutton United look to continue their good form as they visit Exeter City on Saturday afternoon at St. James' Park. The Yellow Army have recorded successive victories against Stevenage and Hartlepool United, their first two as members of EFL League Two after going winless in their opening four games and now find themselves in 16th place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Archie Collins nearing a return for Exeter

Exeter’s early-season injury problems continue to ease with Archie Collins nearing a return ahead of the visit of Sutton in Sky Bet League Two. The midfielder has missed the start of the season with a knee problem but played for an hour in an under-23s match in midweek and could come into contention.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Colts RB Taylor likely to be X-factor against Seahawks

NFL games are typically won and lost in the trenches, and while the success of the pass rush of the Seattle Seahawks will be key to victory in Indianapolis Sunday, expect the run defense to be even more crucial. Last year, the Indianapolis Colts leaned on Jonathan Taylor to provide...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Nombe
Person
Donovan
Reading Eagle

Hempfield rallies to defeat Exeter

Hempfield blocked a potential game-tying field-goal attempt in the closing seconds Friday night to defeat Exeter 17-14 in a non-league high school football game. Exeter (2-2) led 14-0 late in the second quarter before Hempfield (2-2) rallied to take a 17-14 lead with 5:12 left on an 8-yard run by Stephen Katch.
EXETER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Football#Grecians
The Joplin Globe

College Heights topples Exeter in volleyball

College Heights opened its Ozark 7 Conference schedule Tuesday with a girls' volleyball win against visiting Exeter. The Cougars won 25-11, 25-8, 25-6 to hike their overall record to 8-4-1. College Heights leaders were Addie Lawrence with 11 kills and 5 aces; Linda Griesemer 7 kills, 5 aces; and Lauren...
EXETER, MO
Item

With Taylor on IR, Mills to start at QB for Texans against Panthers on TNF

HOUSTON - Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).
NFL
The State

Which quarterback will the Panthers face against the Texans? It won’t be Tyrod Taylor

The Houston Texans have officially ruled out starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Thursday’s game against the Panthers. Rookie Davis Mills, who came in for Taylor after he suffered a hamstring injury, will likely get the start. In relief of Taylor, Mills completed 44% of his passes, threw one touchdown pass and one interception.
NFL
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy