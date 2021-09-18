CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Raninder Singh re-elected as President of NRAI

austinnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Raninder Singh has been re-elected as the President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday. The election of the office-bearers and members of the governing body of the NRAI was held in Mohali, Punjab for the term of four years (2021-2025). Kanwar Sultan Singh replaced DV Seetharama Rao as the Secretary-General and Randeep Mann acquired the position of Treasurer after the election result.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Singh appointed acting Olympic Council of Asia president

(Reuters) – India’s Raja Randhir Singh has taken over as acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia as Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah appeals a guilty verdict in a Swiss forgery trial. A five-time Olympic shooter and an Asian Games gold medallist in 1978, Singh was promoted to the role...
SPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Duterte daughter to seek re-election as mayor, despite calls for presidency run

MANILA (Reuters) – The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said she would seek re-election as mayor of the southern city of Davao next year, despite growing calls for her to run for the presidency instead. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who replaced her father as mayor, has topped every...
POLITICS
The Independent

India’s top court to set up panel to investigate Pegasus snooping claims

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...
INDIA
austinnews.net

Piyush Goyal launches National Single Window System

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the National Single Window System (NSWS) for investors and businesses, the ministry said in a statement. Launching the facility, Goyal said, "Launch of National Single Window System is a giant leap towards making...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raninder Singh
The Independent

India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly but the targets of his address were clear.He called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference...
INDIA
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Elected#Secretary General#Nrai#Ani#National
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

TikTok star Jagmeet Singh courts youth vote in Canada election

As soon as his news conference ends, Jagmeet Singh pulls out his phone, gathers the crowd for an Instagram video and leads them in song, jumping and spinning in place while filming. As he campaigns ahead of next week’s snap elections, Singh, the 42-year-old leader of Canada’s leftist New Democratic...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations.The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.U.N. officials are confronting this dilemma just over a...
WORLD
austinnews.net

All countries should emulate what India has done in climate

Washington DC [US], September 23 (ANI): During his high-profile series of meetings with the top business leaders in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fruitful interaction with First Solar CEO Mark Widmar here on Thursday, sources said. Widmar has expressed his happiness with the Indian policies for climate...
POLITICS
austinnews.net

Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration launches Portal

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI/PNN): Gujarat becomes the First State to launch such an initiative towards Online Licensing, Product Approvals, and Digitisation of Records. Highlights Gujarat Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturer Association organised "GAAMA UDAN 2021: Difficulties, Opportunities and Scopes of Ayurvedic Industry" More than 350 Ayurvedic industrialist across Gujarat participated...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy